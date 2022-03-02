Judy Charlene Bailey went to meet her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the age of 76.
She was born in Monroe on Oct. 18, 1945, the second child of Charles and Helen (Brann) Weatherly. Judy was an outstanding young lady in high school and was a delegate to Girl’s State. She was chosen as a football maid for her sophomore and junior classes and was a three-year member of the Brinkley high school girls’ basketball team.
During Judy’s sophomore year in high school, she began to date the love of her life, Bob. She graduated high school in May 1963 and married Robert Charles Bailey on Aug. 11 of the same year. Together, they spent 58 years being totally devoted to each other. Through their life together, they built a beautiful family with three children, founded their own company, enjoyed many wonderful vacations with family, RVing, camping and boating at Greers Ferry.
She was a bookkeeper for many years outside and within Bailey Trucking Company, but the true center of her life was her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren. She loved her family with all her heart. She will always be remembered for her unwavering love for each of us and the gracious way that she served others.
Her memory may have failed her, but her kind, sweet and loving spirit never faltered. She was a wonderful example of the fruit of the spirit; she was love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness and temperance. She brought so much love and joy to each moment in life. Whether it be camping, swimming, going to ball tournaments or traveling the country. She always went with a smile on her face and made every trip, birthday party, or family gathering extra special.
Judy’s Christian faith was an essential part of her life. She was a good and faithful servant who loved the Lord with all of her heart and was a devoted member of Free Will Baptist Church for many years.
She is survived by her loving husband, Bob Bailey, of the home; daughter, Lisa Rowland and husband Blake of Vilonia; two sons, Bobby Bailey of Newport and Jonathan Bailey and wife Brandi, of Jonesboro; her granddaughters, Savannah Summers and husband Josh of Vilonia, Lauren Crisp and husband Cordell of Vilonia, Regan Floyd and husband Christian of Bradford, Madysen Bailey of Bald Knob and Emily Bailey of Bald Knob; her grandsons, Rydder Bailey of Jonesboro and Maddox Bailey of Jonesboro; great-grandchildren, Drake Floyd of Bradford, Eillie Summers of Vilonia, Gatlin Crisp of Vilonia, Kashton Bailey of Bald Knob, Livie Summers of Vilonia, Ivy Crisp of Vilonia, Stevi Bailey of Bald Knob and Paisley Williams of Bald Knob; her mother, Helen Weatherly of Wilmot; two sisters, Barbara Fitts and husband Rob of Brinkley and Cindy Cossey of Fountain Hill; two brothers, Phillip Weatherly and wife Mary of Wilmot and Ricky Weatherly and wife Lana of Wilmot; and numerous nephews, nieces, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Weatherly of Wilmot.
Visitation was Tuesday, March 1, from 6-8 p.m. at Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home.
The funeral was Wednesday, March 2, at the funeral home. Interment was in Watson Cemetery.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Clinton and Cody Weatherly, Ryan Fitts, Harold Fitts, Greg Mosier, and Maddox and Rydder Bailey.
An online guestbook is available at www. jacksonsfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.