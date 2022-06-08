June Massey of Newport departed this life on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the age of 89.
She was born June 19, 1932, at New Castle on Tyne, England, and was baptized on July 10, 1932 at St. Stephen’s, Elswick. June was a 1948 graduate of Chiswick Poly Tech School at the age of 16. She attended business school, where she trained as a secretary.
June began her secretarial career at Lensbury-Shell Oil Company on the River Thames. In 1953, she and a friend moved to Montreal, Canada, where she worked as a legal secretary. June returned home to England in 1954 and worked for a dentist at Bushy Park. She met a young soldier, Bobby Clinton Massey, whom she would later follow to the United States, marry and eventually settle in Newport. June began her life in the United States in Reno, Nev., where she worked as a legal secretary and was a blackjack dealer on the side.
The couple married at Umsted Memorial United Methodist Church in Newport on May 21, 1960. Following their marriage, they made their home in Newport, where they began their family. In 1967, the family moved to Miami, where June worked for Pan Am Airlines.
The young Massey family returned home to Newport in 1968, and over the next 54 years, June became a well-known and beloved part of her community. Her career as a legal secretary began at the Pickens, Boyce, McLarty and Watson firm. As a second career, she was a real estate associate broker for Sink Realty and Insurance, and later joined Honey Realty and Insurance as associate broker and office manager. June officially retired on Dec. 31, 2020 at the age of 88.
She loved life and enjoyed playing tennis and traveling. June’s favorite destinations were England and Australia, where much of her family still resides. In later years, she and her siblings met in Hawaii, making travel easier for everyone. June was an avid reader. She was a devoted member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and was a member of the Episcopal Church Women and served on the vestry and the altar guild. June also served as church secretary for a number of years.
She will be forever remembered for her tremendous work ethic and generous spirit of kindness and caring. June’s greatest love was her family and times shared with them.
She was preceded in death by one son, Robert Scott Massey, on July 5, 2011; her parents, Sarah Elizabeth Spencer Tait Webber and John Webber; two brothers, James Robert Glover and Edward Glover; one sister, Dorothy Skopal and her father and mother-in-law, Clint and Hildred Massey.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby Clinton Massey of Newport; one son, Darryl Massey and wife Kathy, of Newport; one daughter-in-law, Tracy Ray Massey of Beebe; two granddaughters, Sarah Massey Todd and husband Cody, of Fort Worth, Texas, and Caroline Massey of Beebe; one grandson, Brad Austin and wife Brittini, of Tuckerman; and one great-grandson, Brantley Austin of Tuckerman.
Also surviving are one brother, John Webber of Adelaide, South Australia; two sisters, Norah Dickeson of Moonta Bay, South Australia, and Irene Curtis of Sunbury Victoria, Australia; several special nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews in England and Australia; her Honey Realty Family, including Sandy Honey, Julie Moss, Carol Falwell, Rob Penix, Ginger Carlyle, Seth Davis and Shannon Haigwood; and a lifetime of friends including her dearest friends of over 50-plus years, Joyce King and Dolores Mingo, and a very special friend, Kim Addington Powers.
Friends visited at the funeral home on Friday, June 3, from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services were held Saturday, June 4, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with Rev. Annie Jones officiating.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Rob Penix, Randy Sexton, Lyn Webb, Dallas Luce, Daron London, Benny Magness, Kenneth Bullard and Mike L. Jones. Honorary pallbearers were Joyce King, Dolores Mingo, Kim Addington Powers, Tim Watson, Betsy Watson, Rev. Dr. J. Russell Snapp, Ann Rapp, Betty Newell, Yvonne Kieffner, Ann Hout and Pat Jackson.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 301 Hazel Street, Newport, AR 72112.
Arrangements were by Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home.
An online guestbook is available at www.jacksons fh.com.
