JONESBORO — First National Bank Arena announces Kailee Ayers as the new marketing director. She will be responsible for overseeing development of the arena’s marketing assets, maintaining relationships with promoters, and serve as the department’s media contact.
A Paragould native, Ayers graduated from the University of Mississippi where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in integrated marketing communications, studying such topics as public relations, graphic design and advertising.
“I am thrilled to serve as the new marketing director at First National Bank Arena,” said Ayers. “In a society where we are hit with a million messages a day, it is intriguing to me to find what specific messages stick to the target audience and why. I look forward to helping promoters drive their message to the public and helping promote some amazing events.”
First National Bank Arena is the Northeast Arkansas hub for business meetings, family shows and concerts, sports contests and other public gatherings. With facilities suitable for hosting a range of events, FNBA can seat more than 10,000 guests.
