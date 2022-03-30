Kaneaster Hodges Jr. of Newport passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Little Rock, at the age of 83, surrounded by his devoted family.
He was born Aug. 20, 1938, the second of six children born to Kaneaster Hodges Sr. and Harryette Morrison Hodges of Newport.
Growing up in Newport, the Hodges’ children were taught to value faith, education, hard-work and commitment to community. These were values Kaneaster carried with him throughout his life. One of Kaneaster’s proudest accomplishments came early when he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He graduated from Newport High School in 1956. He then attended Princeton University, graduating cum laude in 1960.
Kaneaster married his high school sweetheart, Ruth Lindley Williams, on June 26, 1960. After marriage, they moved to Dallas, where Kaneaster entered the Perkins School of Theology at Southern Methodist University, graduating magna cum laude in 1963. During his three years in seminary, he was committed to civil rights and participated in the Methodist Student Movement, where he served as national president, traveling the country in support of this cause.
Lindley and Kaneaster moved to Massachusetts in 1963 where he pastored two churches, the Acushnet Wesley Methodist Church and the Long Plain United Methodist Church. While pastoring both churches, he commuted to Boston University, where he earned a second Master’s degree in Pastoral Counseling. In the summer of 1964, they moved to New York City, where Kaneaster was a chaplain intern at Rikers Island Correctional Institution.
In 1964, Kaneaster decided to follow in his beloved father’s footsteps and moved to Fayetteville to attend the University of Arkansas School of Law. He was named editor-in-chief of the University’s Arkansas Law Review, but it was the life-long friendships he made there that were of most importance to him throughout his life.
Following law school, Kaneaster Jr. joined his father, Kaneaster Hodges Sr., and brother, David Hodges, in Newport at the Hodges, Hodges and Hodges Firm. He also served as the Newport City Attorney and the Jackson County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney from 1967 to 1974. Kaneaster was a member of the Jackson County, the State of Arkansas, and the American Bar Associations.
Kaneaster became increasingly involved in politics. Beginning in 1972, he worked for Senator John McClellan’s campaign and later coordinated David Pryor’s gubernatorial race in Eastern Arkansas in 1974. He was appointed as legislative secretary to Governor Pryor in 1975. He also was instrumental in forming the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission, serving as chairman from 1974 to 1976, and a member of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission from 1976 to 1977. Following Senator McClellan’s death in 1977, Governor Pryor appointed Kaneaster to fulfill the remaining portion of Senator McClellan’s term. This appointment was widely endorsed with support from Senator McClellan’s widow and others.
Kaneaster continued his history of public service as a trustee of Arkansas College, now Lyon College, as trustee and past chairman at the University of Arkansas, trustee of Arkansas State University-Newport Campus and President of the Arkansas State University-Newport Charitable Foundation, Inc. Honoring his many years of public service, Kaneaster was awarded the Friend of Education Award by the Arkansas Education Association in 1978, Governor’s Distinguished Citizen Award, the McGeorge Award for Service to Agriculture, and Conservationist of the Year by the Arkansas Wildlife Federation, all in 1979.
He was also awarded Jackson County Citizen of the Year in 1991, the University of Arkansas Chancellor’s Award for Volunteer of the Year, and the Distinguished Alumnus Award from the University of Arkansas School of Law. Kaneaster served as president of the Newport Relief Society, president of the Newport Levee District, and the chairman of the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation, Inc. He was a member of both the Steering Committee and Executive Committee of the University of Arkansas’ Campaign for the Twenty-First Century and chaired the campaign committee for the University Libraries. He was past president and qualified speaker for Gideons International.
Kaneaster had many interests. Foremost of those was his love of reading. He was an avid outdoorsman. He especially enjoyed fishing and duck hunting. He spent untold treasured hours in duck blinds and fishing boats with friends and family. He was chosen to participate in the Wyoming One-Shot Antelope Hunt on the Senate Team in 1978.
Kaneaster attended the First Baptist Church of Newport. He loved sharing and teaching the Word of God. From an early age his faith and love for Jesus Christ was evident. Kaneaster’s faith was evidenced by his love and devotion to the church, his wife, children, grandchildren, family and friends.
Kaneaster will forever be remembered for his gift of storytelling, his laughter, his quick wit, his vast depth of knowledge and his ability to connect with others making a lasting impact.
Kaneaster was preceded in death by his parents; one sister-in-law, A.J. Hodges; two brothers-in-law, Russell Clinton and Ed Doman; and one nephew, Eddy Doman.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ruth Lindley Williams Hodges, of the home; one son, Kaneaster Hodges III and companion Charla White of Rogers; one daughter, Harryette Lindley Hodges and husband David Stefferud of Fayetteville; two grandchildren, Harryette Lindley Stefferud and Kaneaster Hodges IV and wife Alyssa.
Also surviving are three brothers, Dr. Morrison Hodges of Plymouth, Minn., David Hodges and wife Marian of Little Rock and Henry Hodges and wife Mary of Little Rock; two sisters, Harryette Hodges Shue of Little Rock and Cindy Burns and husband Kevin of Little Rock; two sisters-in-law, Nancy Jo Clinton of West Memphis and Carolyn Doman of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews whom he loved dearly; and a special family friend, Alice Swann of Newport.
Visitation was Monday, March 28, from 5-7 p.m.
Funeral services were Tuesday, March 29, at 2 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Newport with Reverend Dr. Greg Dills and Judge Bill Wilson officiating. Interment was in Walnut Grove Cemetery.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Kaneaster Hodges III, Kaneaster Hodges IV, David Stefferud, Randy Burns, Chris Bell, Adam Childers, Jay Shue, Jimmy Clinton, Dave Hodges and Stephen Clinton. Honorary pallbearers were Dr. Lee Archer, Kevin Burns, John Conner, Jr., Larry Doyle, Dr. Guilford Dudley, Judge Harold Erwin, Henry Hodges, Dr. Morrison Hodges, Dr. Jabez Jackson Jr., Toby McDonald, Bob Penix, Rob Penix, Randy Rudisill, Tim Sitzer, Andy Wallace, Phillip Wallace, Jim Walton and Rob Walton.
Memorials may be made to the University of Arkansas Libraries, 1 University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AR 72701; Gideons International, P.O. Box 72, Newport, AR 72112; Hope Place Newport, 2000 McLain Street, Bldg 1, Suite B, Newport, AR 72112; or the First Baptist Church of Newport, 217 Main St, Newport, AR 72112.
Arrangements were by Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home.
An online guestbook is available at www.jacksons fh.com.
