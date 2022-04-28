Katherine H. Gatlin, 94, of Newport, departed this life on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Searcy.
She was born June 28, 1927, in Paris, Texas, the daughter of Earl Herndon and Lillian (Logsdon) Herndon. She was member of the United Methodist Church in Newport and enjoyed sewing, crafts making dolls, reading and working in her flower garden, but above all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Ms. Gatlin was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank Gatlin; and brother, George Herndon.
She leaves behind her daughter, Carolynn Vaughan of Hawaii; grandchildren, John Vaughan and Amber Vaughan-Sarandi, both of Hawaii; great-grandchild, Amanda Mojica of Oklahoma, Syd Sarandi of Hawaii and Brandon Syrandi of Hawaii; great-great-grandchild, Emery Mojica of Oklahoma.
A memorial service was held on Thursday, April 21, at 3 p.m. at Walnut Grove Cemetery. Arrangements were by Dillinger Funeral Home.
An online guestbook is available at www. dillingerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.