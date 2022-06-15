Kenny Gates of Newport, departed this life on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the age of 78.
He was born June 15, 1943, in Newport, the son of Kinerd and Christine (Rodgers) Gates. Mr. Gates was a 1961 graduate of Newport High School, and attended Ouachita Baptist and ASU, where he played baseball for both schools. He loved watching the Cardinals and Razorbacks play ball, and enjoyed buying and selling sports memorabilia. Mr. Gates was a salesman who enjoyed spending time with his lifelong friend, John McClung. He was a member of the Amagon Baptist Church, where he played piano and taught Sunday school class.
Mr. Gates was preceded in death by his father, Kinerd Gates; one sister, Charlotte Gates; and his grandparents, Henry C. and Flora Rodgers, and John and Dora Gates.
He is survived by his mother, Christine Gates of Newport; two daughters, Samantha Letson of Paragould, and Kristy Stalik and husband Chris of Georgetown, Texas; six grandchildren, Jonathan Wade of Bedford, Texas, Dylan Wade of Batesville, Tanner White of Paragould, Madison Mizell of Paragould, Kelsey Jailynn Graham of Garland, Texas, and Conner Graham and wife Jessica Albez Graham of Jarrell, Texas; four great-grandchildren, Karsie, Kylan, Kannon and Khloe; the mother of his children, Sandra (Osburn) Gates; and his lifelong friend, whom he considered a brother, John McClung and wife Margie of Cordova, Tenn.
Memorial services were Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home Chapel. A visitation was held prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at www.stjude.org/donate.
Arrangements were by Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home.
An online guestbook is available at www.jacksons fh.com.
