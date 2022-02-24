Lana Gail Cox, 69, of McRae, passed from this life on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at her home.
She was born Oct. 4, 1952, in Newport, a daughter of the late Carlon and Bonnie Turner Williams. Lana was a homemaker and enjoyed fishing, gardening, embroidery work and canning. She was a 1967-68 cheerleader and homecoming maid at Clover Bend Public Schools. She served as part-time secretary at KMCW Radio in the early 1970s, and in the mid ’70s worked in production and shipping at the American Greeting Corporation in McCrory.
In 1980, she left the work force to care for her children and her home, but returned to work in 1990 in quality control at ITT Higby in Searcy. Lana was a charter member and former President of the Augusta Jaycettes.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Donnie Cox; children, Carla Collison, Claudette Patton (Daryl) and April Hoppus (Jason); five brothers, Larry, Joe, Kim and Gene Williams and Jimmy Glenn; grandchildren, Kacey Collison, Tyler Collison, Rebeka Collison, Cierra Smith (Montel), Austin Menser, Timothy Williams, Evan Williams and Peyton Williams; great-grandchild, Myah Anderson; and numerous other family members and friends.
Graveside services were Monday, Feb. 14, at 2 p.m. at the Velvet Ridge Cemetery with Bro. Gary Cox officiating. Arrangements were entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Bald Knob – Judsonia.
An online guestbook is available at www.powell funeralhome.net.
