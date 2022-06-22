Larry Grigsby of Newport (Weldon), departed this life on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the age of 68.
He was born April 11, 1954, in Newport, the second child of Rexford Felix Grigsby Sr., and Edith Alice (Beard) Grigsby. Larry was a 1972 honor graduate of Newport High School and was a National Merit Scholarship Finalist. Following high school, Larry enlisted in the United States Navy. He served four years as an electronics mechanic, working primarily on communication and radar systems for aircraft.
After returning home, Larry began working at Brown Jordan. He remained there for over 25 years. When Brown Jordan was closing, Larry decided to pursue nursing. He earned his Licensed Practical Nursing Degree at ASU-Newport. Larry’s nursing career spanned over 20 years, where he worked at St. Michael’s Place, Grimes-McPherson Prison and Unity Harris Health Medical Center.
He was an active member of the Weldon community, serving as a volunteer fireman for the Weldon Volunteer Fire Department for over 25 years and as a Weldon city councilman.
Larry was an avid reader and a great fan of science-fiction movies. He had the ability to build or fix anything mechanical. Larry considered himself a jack-of-all-trades and a master of all. He had an eidetic memory and could be relied upon to answer any question about most any subject. Larry also enjoyed riding motorcycles. He and his brother, Rex, formed the Road Stars Motorcycle Club.
Larry’s greatest love was his family, and his greatest joy came from spending time with them, especially his four grandchildren. They were his pride and joy.
Larry will forever be remembered for his willingness to help anyone in need, and as a wonderful son, brother and uncle, and especially remembered as an amazing “Pop Pop” and father.
Larry was preceded in death by one brother, Rexford F. “Shorty” Grigsby Jr.; and his parents.
He is survived by his children, Kristina Leah Grigsby of Weldon, Larry Daniel Grigsby of Jonesboro, and Andrea Michelle Adams and husband Joshua of Ward; four grandchildren, Kaylee Grigsby, Zoey Grigsby, Zachary Adams and Zander Adams; two sisters, Kathy Green and husband Dr. Roger Green of Newport, and Lou Mitchel and husband Wes of Graford, Texas; many cousins, nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly; and a lifetime of friends.
Visitation was Friday, June 17, from 6-7 p.m. at Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home.
Funeral services were Friday, June 18, at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with his niece, Ms. Elizabeth Green, speaking. Interment was in Sandhill Cemetery.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers were D.J. Smith, Eric Ellis, Mark Alan Ellis, Jared Grigsby, Weston “Trey” Mitchel III, and James Eli Ellis. Honorary pallbearers were Alan Grigsby, Landon Herman, Josh Adams, Dr. Paul Silveri, Neil Nelson, Wes Mitchel, Taylor Herman, Jonathan Smith and Dr. Roger L. Green.
Arrangements were by Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home.
An online guestbook is available at www.jacksonsfh.com.
