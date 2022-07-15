Leigh Anne Stevens Steele, 47, of Paragould, passed from this life on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Regional One Medical Center in Memphis.
She was born on June 30, 1975, in Paragould, to Darrell Stevens and Wanda Marie Hoggard Elliott. Leigh Anne was a homemaker and member of Grace United General Baptist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed listening to music, attending concerts and watching television. She loved spending time with her children.
Leigh Anne is preceded in death by her stepfather, Bryan Miller; and mother-in-law, Donna Ricker.
She is survived by her loving husband, Daniel Eladin Steele of Paragould; mother, Wanda Elliott (Kenny) of Paragould; father, Darrell Stevens (Pam) of Gentry; children, Laura Shelby (Fredrick) of Fort Worth and Jenna Steele, Colton Steele and Ethan Steele, all of Paragould; brothers, Steven Stevens and Shaun Elliott; sisters, Kristi Hudson (Danny), Amy Dapp (Matt) and Cathy Wood (Tim); grandson, Micha Shelby; father-in-law, Gary Steele; grandfather-in-law, Conard McDaniel; sister-in-law, Emily Steele; along with a host of other special relatives and friends.
Visitation was held Friday, July 15, from noon until 2 p.m. at the Mitchell Funeral Home Chapel in Paragould. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. with Bro. Royce Schanda officiating. Interment was in Brown’s Chapel Cemetery.
