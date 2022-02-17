Eric Leland Self, 87, of Weiner, departed this life on Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022. He was born Aug. 9, 1934, to Cleve Self and Bessie Lola (Mross) Self. Leland was a member of the Midway Church of Christ for over 40 years. Leland was a retired millwright and welder. He was a practical jokester who was always teasing and joking around with his friends and family. He enjoyed being outdoors and could often be found fishing or duck hunting. He enjoyed family reunions where he had the opportunity to spend quality time with his extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Clifton Self, Anderson Self and Paul Self; sisters, Margie Waller and Fannie Mae Self.
He is survived by his wife, Emma Lois Self, of the home; sons, Eric Lynn Self, of the home, Bobby Charles Self (Belinda) of Weiner; daughters, Peggy Sue Rudd (Ricky) of Greenbrier, Beverly Kay Adams (Roy) of Weiner; grandchildren, Candice Rudd of Conway, Dustin Rudd (Megan) of Spanish Fort, Ala., Josh Adams (Crystal) of Como, Miss., Tara Williams (Sy) of Grubbs, Derek Self (Amanda) of Weiner, and Tyler Rudd of Conway; great-grandchildren, Lacey Reeves, Michaela Reeves, Noah Reeves, Braiden Rudd, Kinlee Rudd, Garrett Rudd, Madison Rudd, Gentrye Williams, Ross Williams, Peyton Self, Drake Self and Maddox Self; great-great-grandchildren, Conner Rudd, Braxton Zappa and Leighton Reeves.
Service was at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14, at the Dillinger Funeral Home Chapel.
Visitation was Sunday, Feb. 13, from 5-7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.