Leslie D. Wayne Wellman of Newark departed this life on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at the age of 74.
He was born Nov. 25, 1946, in Bradford, the son of Leslie Franklin and Nola Faye (McAdams) Wellman. Mr. Wellman attended Bradford High School, and married the love of his life, Glenda, on Oct. 3, 1974. He worked for Brown Jordan over 20 years, and later became a truck driver, retiring from Dowell Trucking.
Mr. Wellman was a United States Army veteran. He enjoyed working with horses, and loved his family. Mr. Wellman would help anyone he could. He believed in giving his all, and expecting nothing in return.
Mr. Wellman was preceded in death by two sisters, Lorene Vance and Marie Woodham; and his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Glenda (Malone) Wellman of the home; one son, Michael Scott Sorenson of Blue Springs, Mo.; one daughter, Angela Epting and husband, Shelbert of Batesville; one brother, Jerry Wellman of Bradford; one sister, Helen Sweet of Bakersville, Calif.; three grandchildren, Chelsea Wellman of Baytown, Texas, Morgan Edwards of Batesville, and Angeleika Epting of Batesville; two great-grandchildren, Sylas and Tatum; several nieces and nephews; and a lifetime of friends.
Visitation is Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at Jackson’s Newark Funeral Home.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Friday at Watson Cemetery with Bro. Tom Jones officiating.
Arrangements are by Jackson’s Newark Funeral Home.
An online guestbook is available at www.jacksons fh.com.
