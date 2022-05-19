Lester Eugene Kinard of Grubbs, departed this life on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at the age of 79.
He was born March 28, 1943, in the Long Creek community, the son of Herman Ralto and Helen Alvia (Bradley) Kinard. Mr. Kinard was a 1961 graduate of Grubbs High School, and earned an Associates of Arts degree from Williams Baptist in 1963. He was a United States Army veteran.
Mr. Kinard married Miss Janet Vines on April 18, 1969, and together they enjoyed 53 years, building a life in Jackson County.
As a lifelong farmer in Jackson and Poinsett Counties, farming was his labor of love. He always had a backhoe project in the works.
Mr. Kinard was an avid reader, who especially enjoyed learning about history and war. His greatest love was time spent with his family.
Mr. Kinard was a member of Ballew’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by one grandson, Jordan Fortenberry; and his parents.
Mr. Kinard is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janet Kinard, of the home; one son, Keith Kinard and wife Kathie of Jonesboro; one daughter, Christy Kinard Case and husband Chris of Jonesboro; four grandchildren, Nick Kinard and wife Marlie, Eden Kinard, Abby Case and Kara Case, all of Jonesboro; two great-grandchildren, Medley and Miri Fortenberry; one brother, Dale Kinard of Grubbs; one sister, Mary Lois Kinard of Grubbs; his nephew, John Vines and wife Libby of Hot Springs; his niece, Ann Vines of Fayetteville; his great-nieces, Reese and Ellie Vines; and a lifetime of friends.
Funeral services are Saturday at 2 p.m. at Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Andy Haskins officiating. Interment will be at Gracelawn Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home Saturday morning from 12:30 until service time.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Mike Kinard, Gary Wayne Kinard, Mike Gillis, Steve Oliver, John Vines and Dustin Pretty. Honorary pallbearers are Rex Oliver, Melvin Vines, Jack Ivy, Dennie Brownfield, Mike Hubbard, Allen Jones, Shane Bly, Kevin Easter, David Hurst, Nelus Jonker, Adriaan Jonker, Frans Venter, Aaron Hurst and Reed Westerman.
Memorials may be made to the Grubbs Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 48, Grubbs, AR 72431.
Arrangements are by Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home.
An online guestbook is available at www.jacksons fh.com.
