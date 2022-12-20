Ms. Shirley Jercinovic’s Class Paragould Primary School, Preschool

Dear Santa,

I want a spiderman dinosaur, a real snowman and a hot wheels track.

Love,

Shawn

Dear Santa,

I want a LOL surprise doll and a JoJo Siwa doll.

Love,

Tommi

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie playhouse and Barbie dolls.

Love,

Violet

Dear Santa,

I want a purple horse with spots and a purple puppy.

Love,

Binlee

Dear Santa,

I want two play guns and a remote control Monster truck.

Love,

Declan

Dear Santa,

I want a LOL house with a pool and a Baby Alive that poops.

Love,

Rowyn

Dear Santa,

I want a Pink Jeep for me to drive and Anna and Elsa Barbies.

Love,

Leliana

Dear Santa,

I want balls and a hot wheels race track.

Love,

Samuel

Dear Santa,

I want an art set with stamps, a whistle and a doll house.

Love,

Paislee

Dear Santa,

I want a scooter and a Barbie Dream House.

Love,

Lilly

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie house, an ice cream maker and a real kitten.

Love,

Kira

Dear Santa,

I want an Iron man toy and a toy gun.

Love,

Kyree

Dear Santa,

I want a car with a race track and a snowman toy.

Love,

Carlos

Dear Santa,

I want a Princess Barbie and a remote control puppy with a leash.

Love,

Ariya

Dear Santa,

I want a Spiderverse Titan Action figure and Black Panther 6 action figure.

Love,

Eli

Dear Santa,

I want a skate fingerboard and skate shoes. I also want a Remote control monster truck.

Love,

Grayson

Dear Santa,

I want a barbie doll and a LoL toy.

Love,

Layla

Dear Santa,

I want a Big remote control car and a marble ramp builder.

Love,

Brentley

Dear Santa,

I want a Elisa toy and a real horse.

Love,

Raelyn

Ms. Kendall Baker’s Class Paragould Primary School, Preschool

Dear Santa,

I would really like a bike for Christmas.

I promise to leave some milk and cookies.

Kinley

Dear Santa,

I would really like a new bike and a little car for Christmas.

I promise to leave some milk and cookies on the table.

Danilo

Dear Santa,

I would really like make-up, 2 dresses, and a princess car for Christmas.

I promise to leave some milk and cookies.

Er’Yenai

Dear Santa,

I would really like a spiderman christmas tree and a spiderman playset for Christmas.

I promise to leave some milk and blue cookies.

Bentley

Dear Santa,

I would really like sand, Playdoh, and an ice cream toy for Christmas.

I promise to leave some milk and Oreo cookies.

Amaia

Dear Santa,

I would really like a train and a teddy bear for Christmas.

I promise to leave some milk and star cookies.

Parker

Dear Santa,

I would really like a toy robot for Christmas.

I promise to leave some milk and Christmas cookies.

Jax

Dear Santa,

I would really like a toy train and tracks for Christmas.

I promise to leave some milk and cookies.

Gage

Dear Santa,

I would really like pink decorations, Cocomelon toys,and a Kangaroo toys for Christmas.

I promise to leave some marshmallows and milk.

Amelia

Dear Santa,

I would really like a motorcycle, a clay knife, and a bow and arrows for Christmas.

I promise to leave some milk and gingerbread cookies.

Helix

Dear Santa,

I would really like an Ipad and slime for Christmas.

I promise to leave some milk and chocolate cookies.

Rory

Dear Santa,

I would really like a dinosaur, a Paw Patrol toy, and a marble run for Christmas.

I promise to leave a toy.

Hermione

Dear Santa,

I would really like an Octonauts game, octonauts toy, and Santa clothes for Christmas.

I promise to leave some shark food.

Evie

Dear Santa,

I would really like a pony and a gingerbread man for Christmas.

I promise to leave some snow ice cream.

Ayla

Dear Santa,

I would really like a makeup set and a changing Barbie for Christmas.

I promise to leave a gift for you.

Layla

Dear Santa,

I would really like a big giant robot, a bunch of candy, and something for my sissy for Christmas.

I promise to leave some burgers and gingerbread cookies.

Zayn

Dear Santa,

I would really like a happy meal from McDonald’s, a motorcycle, and a computer for Christmas.

I promise to leave a happy meal..

Chandler

Dear Santa,

I would really like a camera to take pictures and a dress up Barbie for Christmas.

I promise to leave some milk and cookies.

Eddi

Dear Santa,

I would really like music toys and presents for Christmas.

I promise to leave some popsicles.

Emerald

Dear Santa,

I would really like Lanky Box toys and Barbie toys, especially a Ken doll.

I promise to leave some milk and cookies.

Shiloh

Ms. Jessica Rowland’s Class Paragould Primary School, Preschool

Dear Santa,

My name is Casyn and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are, a scooter, a baby doll for my little sister, and a stuffed reindeer animal.

P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!

Your Friend,

Casyn

Dear Santa,

My name is Isaiah and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are, a sonic video game, winter toys, and a stuffed reindeer animal.

P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!

Your Friend,

Isaiah

Dear Santa,

My name is Reed and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are, a swing set, a trampoline, and a swing.

P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!

Your Friend,

Reed

Dear Santa,

My name is Rhett and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are, a crane, a dump truck, and a big truck.

P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!

Your Friend,

Rhett

Dear Santa,

My name is Italy and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are, a hoverboard, a mermaid tail, and some blocks.

P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!

Your Friend,

Italy

Dear Santa,

My name is Kinsley and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are, blue jeans, more Grinch shirts, and boots.

P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!

Your Friend,

Kinsley

Dear Santa,

My name is Harison and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are, a motorcycle, a snowman, and blocks to build with.

P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!

Your Friend,

Harison

Dear Santa,

My name is Raya and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are, a Barbie dream house, Barbie dolls, and a Barbie jump house.

P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!

Your Friend,

Raya

Dear Santa,

My name is Lyriq and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are, some slime, some mini brands, and a toy food.

P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!

Your Friend,

Lyriq

Dear Santa,

My name is Hallie and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are, a Barbie doll, a gummy pizza, and a Mommy and Daddy Barbie doll.

P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!

Your Friend,

Hallie

Dear Santa,

My name is Harper and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are, a baby doll, a Barbie doll, and a toy play house.

P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!

Your Friend,

Harper

Dear Santa,

My name is Raniyah and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are, a Barbie house, a LOL doll, and some blocks.

P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!

Your Friend,

Raniyah

Dear Santa,

My name is Teigan and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are, an octopus toy, a bedroom light, and a paw patrol puzzle.

P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!

Your Friend,

Teigan

Dear Santa,

My name is Gracie and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are, a Santa stuffie, a Christmas stuffie and, new playdough.

P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!

Your Friend,

Gracie

Dear Santa,

My name is Praise and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are, LOL surprise doll, a car for my LOL doll, and some slime.

P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!

Your Friend,

Praise

Dear Santa,

My name is Brayten and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are, some toy cars, video games, and some blocks.

P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!

Your Friend,

Brayten

Dear Santa,

My name is Kai and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are, a Lego guy, some playdough, and some squirt toys.

P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!

Your Friend,

Kai

Dear Santa,

My name is Oaklynn and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are, some mini brands, some make-up, and a make-up table.

P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!

Your Friend,

Oaklynn

My name is Zaiden and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are, a drone, a sonic toy, and an Elf on the shelf.

P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!

Your Friend,

Zaiden

Dear Santa,

My name is Bella and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are, a baby doll, a doll house, and a stuffed reindeer animal.

P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!

Your Friend,

Bella

