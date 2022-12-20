Ms. Shirley Jercinovic’s Class Paragould Primary School, Preschool
Dear Santa,
I want a spiderman dinosaur, a real snowman and a hot wheels track.
Love,
Shawn
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL surprise doll and a JoJo Siwa doll.
Love,
Tommi
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie playhouse and Barbie dolls.
Love,
Violet
Dear Santa,
I want a purple horse with spots and a purple puppy.
Love,
Binlee
Dear Santa,
I want two play guns and a remote control Monster truck.
Love,
Declan
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL house with a pool and a Baby Alive that poops.
Love,
Rowyn
Dear Santa,
I want a Pink Jeep for me to drive and Anna and Elsa Barbies.
Love,
Leliana
Dear Santa,
I want balls and a hot wheels race track.
Love,
Samuel
Dear Santa,
I want an art set with stamps, a whistle and a doll house.
Love,
Paislee
Dear Santa,
I want a scooter and a Barbie Dream House.
Love,
Lilly
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie house, an ice cream maker and a real kitten.
Love,
Kira
Dear Santa,
I want an Iron man toy and a toy gun.
Love,
Kyree
Dear Santa,
I want a car with a race track and a snowman toy.
Love,
Carlos
Dear Santa,
I want a Princess Barbie and a remote control puppy with a leash.
Love,
Ariya
Dear Santa,
I want a Spiderverse Titan Action figure and Black Panther 6 action figure.
Love,
Eli
Dear Santa,
I want a skate fingerboard and skate shoes. I also want a Remote control monster truck.
Love,
Grayson
Dear Santa,
I want a barbie doll and a LoL toy.
Love,
Layla
Dear Santa,
I want a Big remote control car and a marble ramp builder.
Love,
Brentley
Dear Santa,
I want a Elisa toy and a real horse.
Love,
Raelyn
Ms. Kendall Baker’s Class Paragould Primary School, Preschool
Dear Santa,
I would really like a bike for Christmas.
I promise to leave some milk and cookies.
Kinley
Dear Santa,
I would really like a new bike and a little car for Christmas.
I promise to leave some milk and cookies on the table.
Danilo
Dear Santa,
I would really like make-up, 2 dresses, and a princess car for Christmas.
I promise to leave some milk and cookies.
Er’Yenai
Dear Santa,
I would really like a spiderman christmas tree and a spiderman playset for Christmas.
I promise to leave some milk and blue cookies.
Bentley
Dear Santa,
I would really like sand, Playdoh, and an ice cream toy for Christmas.
I promise to leave some milk and Oreo cookies.
Amaia
Dear Santa,
I would really like a train and a teddy bear for Christmas.
I promise to leave some milk and star cookies.
Parker
Dear Santa,
I would really like a toy robot for Christmas.
I promise to leave some milk and Christmas cookies.
Jax
Dear Santa,
I would really like a toy train and tracks for Christmas.
I promise to leave some milk and cookies.
Gage
Dear Santa,
I would really like pink decorations, Cocomelon toys,and a Kangaroo toys for Christmas.
I promise to leave some marshmallows and milk.
Amelia
Dear Santa,
I would really like a motorcycle, a clay knife, and a bow and arrows for Christmas.
I promise to leave some milk and gingerbread cookies.
Helix
Dear Santa,
I would really like an Ipad and slime for Christmas.
I promise to leave some milk and chocolate cookies.
Rory
Dear Santa,
I would really like a dinosaur, a Paw Patrol toy, and a marble run for Christmas.
I promise to leave a toy.
Hermione
Dear Santa,
I would really like an Octonauts game, octonauts toy, and Santa clothes for Christmas.
I promise to leave some shark food.
Evie
Dear Santa,
I would really like a pony and a gingerbread man for Christmas.
I promise to leave some snow ice cream.
Ayla
Dear Santa,
I would really like a makeup set and a changing Barbie for Christmas.
I promise to leave a gift for you.
Layla
Dear Santa,
I would really like a big giant robot, a bunch of candy, and something for my sissy for Christmas.
I promise to leave some burgers and gingerbread cookies.
Zayn
Dear Santa,
I would really like a happy meal from McDonald’s, a motorcycle, and a computer for Christmas.
I promise to leave a happy meal..
Chandler
Dear Santa,
I would really like a camera to take pictures and a dress up Barbie for Christmas.
I promise to leave some milk and cookies.
Eddi
Dear Santa,
I would really like music toys and presents for Christmas.
I promise to leave some popsicles.
Emerald
Dear Santa,
I would really like Lanky Box toys and Barbie toys, especially a Ken doll.
I promise to leave some milk and cookies.
Shiloh
Ms. Jessica Rowland’s Class Paragould Primary School, Preschool
Dear Santa,
My name is Casyn and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are, a scooter, a baby doll for my little sister, and a stuffed reindeer animal.
P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!
Your Friend,
Casyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Isaiah and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are, a sonic video game, winter toys, and a stuffed reindeer animal.
P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!
Your Friend,
Isaiah
Dear Santa,
My name is Reed and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are, a swing set, a trampoline, and a swing.
P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!
Your Friend,
Reed
Dear Santa,
My name is Rhett and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are, a crane, a dump truck, and a big truck.
P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!
Your Friend,
Rhett
Dear Santa,
My name is Italy and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are, a hoverboard, a mermaid tail, and some blocks.
P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!
Your Friend,
Italy
Dear Santa,
My name is Kinsley and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are, blue jeans, more Grinch shirts, and boots.
P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!
Your Friend,
Kinsley
Dear Santa,
My name is Harison and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are, a motorcycle, a snowman, and blocks to build with.
P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!
Your Friend,
Harison
Dear Santa,
My name is Raya and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are, a Barbie dream house, Barbie dolls, and a Barbie jump house.
P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!
Your Friend,
Raya
Dear Santa,
My name is Lyriq and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are, some slime, some mini brands, and a toy food.
P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!
Your Friend,
Lyriq
Dear Santa,
My name is Hallie and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are, a Barbie doll, a gummy pizza, and a Mommy and Daddy Barbie doll.
P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!
Your Friend,
Hallie
Dear Santa,
My name is Harper and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are, a baby doll, a Barbie doll, and a toy play house.
P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!
Your Friend,
Harper
Dear Santa,
My name is Raniyah and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are, a Barbie house, a LOL doll, and some blocks.
P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!
Your Friend,
Raniyah
Dear Santa,
My name is Teigan and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are, an octopus toy, a bedroom light, and a paw patrol puzzle.
P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!
Your Friend,
Teigan
Dear Santa,
My name is Gracie and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are, a Santa stuffie, a Christmas stuffie and, new playdough.
P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!
Your Friend,
Gracie
Dear Santa,
My name is Praise and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are, LOL surprise doll, a car for my LOL doll, and some slime.
P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!
Your Friend,
Praise
Dear Santa,
My name is Brayten and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are, some toy cars, video games, and some blocks.
P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!
Your Friend,
Brayten
Dear Santa,
My name is Kai and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are, a Lego guy, some playdough, and some squirt toys.
P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!
Your Friend,
Kai
Dear Santa,
My name is Oaklynn and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are, some mini brands, some make-up, and a make-up table.
P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!
Your Friend,
Oaklynn
My name is Zaiden and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are, a drone, a sonic toy, and an Elf on the shelf.
P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!
Your Friend,
Zaiden
Dear Santa,
My name is Bella and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are, a baby doll, a doll house, and a stuffed reindeer animal.
P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!
Your Friend,
Bella
