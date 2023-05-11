Lillie Faye (Jones) Ray, 90, of Newport, entered eternal rest on May 6, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her husband, W.L. Glenn Ray; and son, David Ray. Carey Glenn Ray is presumed dead.
Surviving family members include a daughter, Joyce Mary Ray; daughter-in-law, Joelyn Katherine Foy; and grandchildren, Noah, Katrina, Jenny, David, Amy, Danielle and Shawn.
Funeral services are Saturday, May 13, at Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home. Visitation is at 1 p.m., with a memorial service following at 2 p.m.
Arrangements are by Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home.
An online guestbook is available at www.jacksonsfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.