Lonnie Timothy Sales Sr. of Swifton passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
He was born Feb. 4, 1964, to Leonard and Sharon Sales. Mr. Sales worked in farming for most of his life. He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting and fishing. He was loved dearly by his family and many friends.
Lonnie was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Tillman Sales, and his brother, Stacy Wayne Sales.
Survivors include his mother, Sharon Lee Sales; a sister, Sherrie McArthur (William McArthur); a son, Lonnie Timothy Sales Jr. (LaShane Dodge); a daughter, Ashlee Sales; and a granddaughter Oaklee Sales.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
For online obituary, visit www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/searcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.