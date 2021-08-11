Lyle Dale Honey, 89, of Fairfield Bay, passed from this life Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Augusta on Aug. 6, 1932, the son of L.D. Honey and Maude Hicks. He was a member of the Church of Christ and enjoyed yard work, gardening and tinkering with cars, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Betty Jane.
Dale is survived by his wife of 62 years, Pat Honey, of the home; daughters, Pennie Robinson of Fairfield Bay and Cam Allen (Jimmy) of Conway; brother, Jerry Honey (Betty) of Harrison; sister, Lula Mae Honey Biegaj of Searcy; and grandchildren, Vanessa Reid (Joey) of Conway and Jason Allen of Conway.
Direct burial was Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 2 p.m. at Watson Cemetery with Dillinger Funeral Home in charge of service.
