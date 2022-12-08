Lynette (Alexander) Miller of Rockwall, Texas, formerly of Newport, departed this life on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Dallas, at the age of 90.
She was born September 3, 1932 in Newport, the youngest daughter of Clyde and Georgia Greene (Clark) Alexander. Mrs. Miller was a 1950 honor graduate of Newport High School and played in the NHS Marching Band. Following high school, she went to Arkansas State College in Jonesboro, where she earned a B.S.E. She began her teaching career in Newport. She then moved with friends and taught in St. Louis, where she began dating her future husband, Mr. Albert H. Miller, from her hometown. She also taught in Kansas City, Mo., El Dorado, Ark. and Clarksdale, Miss.
Mrs. Miller returned to Newport, where she spent the majority of her teaching career. She taught sophomore and senior English, and for many years, she sponsored the sophomore class, the school newspaper, the junior and senior plays and the yearbook. She retired from teaching in 1988.
Mrs. Lynette Alexander married Mr. Albert H. Miller on Dec. 31, 1957, at the Newport First Baptist Church. Together they spent 43 years, raised two children, and were active in their community and their church.
Mrs. Miller was a devoted member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, where she served on the altar guild, the vestry and was a member of Episcopal Church Women. She, along with her husband, sponsored Episcopal Young Churchmen. Following her move to Rockwall, Texas, in 2012, she became a member of the Holy Trinity by the Lake Episcopal Church in Heath, Texas.
Mrs. Miller was an avid reader. She enjoyed attending several Shakespeare seminars on college campuses, her favorite being one in Maine. Mrs. Miller enjoyed traveling with her husband to help as he attended many professional organization meetings and seminars.
Mrs. Miller was a member of the PEO Chapter R in Newport, Delta Kappa Gamma and the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association.
She will forever be remembered for her genuine smile, the bright twinkle in her eye and her love of dancing and fun. Her students will always remember her with fondness for her kind spirit and encouraging nature.
Mrs. Miller’s greatest love was her family. She especially delighted in her grandchildren and was anxiously awaiting the arrival of her first great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert H. Miller, on Nov. 25, 2001; one son, Albert Alexander “Alex” Miller, on Feb. 24, 2012; one sister, Jean Barton, on Dec. 26, 2000; her father, Clyde Alexander, on Dec. 26, 1965; and her mother, Georgia Greene (Clark) Alexander, on June 12, 2001.
Mrs. Miller is survived by her daughter, Alison Miller Fox and husband Greg of Heath, Texas; four grandchildren, Will Fox and wife Sarah of Dallas, Anne Fox Abston and husband Tanner of Rockwall, Texas, Sam Fox of Rockwall, Texas, and Jaden Hankins of Cabot; one soon-to-arrive great-granddaughter, Evelyn Anne Abston; two nieces, Jan Markham and husband Brian, and Marcia Turek and husband Tony; and a lifetime of friends.
Visitation was Thursday, Dec. 1, from 5-7 p.m.
Funeral services were Friday, Dec. 2, at 3 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Interment was in Walnut Grove Cemetery.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Will Fox, Sam Fox, Robert Newell, Scott Stevens, Camp Stevens and Edward Boyce.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 301 Hazel Street, Newport, AR 72112.
Arrangements were by Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home.
An online guestbook is available at www.jacksons fh.com.
