Miss Mary Lois Kinard of Grubbs departed this life on Monday, June 12, 2023, at the age of 78.
She was born Jan. 24, 1945, in the Long Creek Community, the daughter of Herman Ralto and Helen Alvia (Bradley) Kinard.
Miss Kinard was a 1963 graduate of Grubbs High School. Following high school, she attended Arkansas State University before transferring to UCA at Conway, where she earned a Bachelor of Education degree. Miss Kinard then taught school in Missouri for a short time, before taking a job as a rice grader, where she worked many years.
She was a community organizer, serving on the Grubbs Alumni Board. Miss Kinard especially loved organizing and hosting family reunions. She was a particularly wonderful cook.
Miss Kinard was a mentor to many, and was always there for her family and friends. She was known for her kind, giving nature, and taking care of anyone in need.
Miss Kinard was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Helen (Bradley) Kinard; and one brother, Lester Eugene Kinard.
She is survived by one brother, Dale Kinard, and wife Becky of Grubbs; her sister-in-law, Janet Kinard of Grubbs; one nephew, Keith Kinard and wife Kathie of Jonesboro; one niece, Christy Case, and husband Chris of Jonesboro; her great-nephew and nieces, Nick Kinard and wife Marlie of Jonesboro, Eden Kinard, Abby Case and Kara Case; several loving family, and a lifetime of friends.
The Kinard family wishes to extend a special thanks to Sheri Younger of Arkansas Hospice for her kind care.
Friends may visit at Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home today, June 15, beginning at 1 p.m. Funeral services will follow at Jackson’s Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. with Bro. Andy Haskins officiating. Interment will be at Sullins Cemetery.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Gary Kinard, Layton Montgomery, Mike Hubbard, Dennie Brownfield, James Jones and Franklin Ballard.
Arrangements by Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home.
An online guestbook is available at www.jacksons fh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.