Mary Ella Donaldson Ratliffe of Newport went to meet her Lord and Savior on Feb. 1, 2022.
She was born in Diaz on May 28, 1933, to the late Ruth and Hillmon Donaldson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert C. Ratliffe; her two sisters, Lucy Corley and Ruth Calvin; and one brother, Hillmon Donaldson, Jr.
She is survived by six children: three sons, Charles and Robert Donaldson and Derrick Ratliffe; three daughters, Laurine Hayes, Ada Ratliffe-Butler, and Sharon Martin; one sister, Emma Jean Young; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Walk-through visitation was Monday, Feb. 7, from 10 a.m. until noon at
5th Street Church of Christ, 5th and Hazel Street in Newport. Graveside services were at 1 p.m. at New Hope Cemetery, 311 Kaye Street in Tuckerman.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Donaldson Family Endowed Scholarship Fund at Philander Smith College, 900 Daisy Gaston Bates Drive, Little Rock, AR 72202.
Taylor and Kimbrough Funeral Home of Newport had charge of arrangements.
