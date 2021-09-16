Our precious Mother, Mrs. Maude M. (Tori) Toney, 85, of Cherry Valley, entered Heaven Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. at her residence in Cherry Valley. She was born Oct. 17, 1935. in Weona, the daughter of B.A. and Maude (Saling) Meredith. Today Tori is rejoicing as she reunited with her loving husband, James C. Toney, and son, Larry Bruce Toney. There is a great reunion going on in Heaven today as Mom is also with her parents, her seven brothers and four sisters.
Mom was a homemaker and a member of Central Baptist Church (Melody Lane) in Newport. She enjoyed sewing, canning, growing flowers and reading her Bible. Her passion was serving our heavenly Father through caring for others, teaching Sunday school classes and praying. She never met a stranger who didn’t become a friend.
Celebrating her life today is her son, Gary (Anita) Toney of Harrisburg; seven daughters, Margie (Joe) Hamrick of Harrisburg, Mary Toney Brown of Newport, Ellen (Gordon) Killion of Charleston, W.Va., Elaine (David) Doyle of Cherry Valley, Susan Gustke of Newport, Becky (Dennis) Sisco of Springdale and Gail (Michael) Betts of Greenbrier; 20 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Rev. Gordon Killion conducted the service. Visitation was Friday, Sept. 10, at Jackson’s Funeral Home in Harrisburg from 6-8 p.m.
Funeral was Saturday at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Interment was in Tyre Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Austin Betts, Hunter Betts, Quinton Drum, Tanner Sisco, Marcus Brown and Gary Russell. Honorary pallbearers were Addison Brown and James Killion.
