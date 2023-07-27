Carrie “Maxine” Pirtle Currier, lifelong resident of McCrory was born 30th November 1934 at home, about one mile north of McCrory and she departed this life on the 19th July 2023 at the Woodruff County Health Center in McCrory.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ishmael and Artie Capps Pirtle of McCrory; and her husband of almost 45 years, Eugene Currier.
She is survived by her son, Randy and Gayla Currier of McCrory; two grandsons ,Josh and Misty Currier of McCrory and Nathan and Tiffany Currier of Rogers; three great-grandsons, Braxton Currier of McCrory and Caston and Gus Currier of Rogers; along with many church family and friends.
Maxine was a member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, where she served as the piano and organ player for 76 years, as well as the secretary/treasurer. Music was Maxine’s life. When she was 13 years old, she was taken to different community churches to play the piano during their revivals. She also enjoyed singing live on the Newport KNBY radio station during their gospel hour.
Maxine grew up on the family farm seven miles north of McCrory, and was a former business owner. She owned and operated Maxine’s Grocery in the Gourd Neck community in southern Jackson County for many years. Her first job off the farm was a Wonder Bread Girl, where she went door-to-door selling sliced Wonder Bread. She was also employed at the Sears store in McCrory. She served as the farm manager for the family farm, keeping the books, monitoring the markets and making decisions when to sell the crop, as well as driving the grain trucks during harvest.
Later in life, Maxine enjoyed working in her flowers and taking care of her pets. She will be missed by her family, church and her many friends.
Funeral services were held at the Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 10 miles north of McCrory on Saturday 22nd July, 2023 with Bro. Ferrell Wiggins, officiating. Interment followed at Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements were by Thompson-Wilson Funeral Home of McCrory.
