JONESBORO — Mayor Harold Copenhaver touted progress in Jonesboro over the past year and gave much of the credit to partnerships within the community.
Delivering the State of The City address to a crowd of about 600 Wednesday at the Red Wolf Convention Center, the mayor said, “We are all here because we are passionate about Jonesboro.”
The event was sponsored by the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“You know we always talk about ‘quality of life’ and ‘quality of place,’ and I hear different thoughts on what they mean,” Copenhaver said. “I have my own interpretation, and it is that they mean Quality of Jonesboro.”
For some, quality of life means more fun things to do. Others are looking for the basics, such as getting to work safely and on time.
“Depending on your household, it can mean good schools, safe neighborhoods, good sidewalks, good healthcare,” Copenhaver said. “Even the basics aren’t easy, and you can look around at plenty cities in our state and beyond that don’t cover the basics – certainly not as well as the 600-plus employees of the City of Jonesboro serve you and me. Much of what I will share with you this morning is a result of the hard work of those employees.”
The police department’s Real Time Crime Center is up and running and was a factor in more than 1,100 police cases last year.
“Our investment in this game-changing technology has more than 600 cameras now perched in key areas of Jonesboro – with dozens more on the way,” Copenhaver, who first took office in 2021, said, adding he will be requesting more money for the system in the near future. “These cameras work to not only aid in solving a crime, but to educate us on how to better handle accident scenes and identify areas that show concerning tendencies.”
He cited a partnership with the business community for making the technology available.
“I pitched the Real Time Crime Center’s value to a group of our banking partners, and as a result of this system and their commitment to our community, so far I have received pledges of nearly a half-million dollars for the next five years,” he said.
Copenhaver also stressed the importance of the fire department to the city’s quality of life. He said fighting fires is only a small part of what firefighters do.
“When you hear their sirens, you can bet they’re on their way to an emergency, but you can’t assume it’s a fire,” he said. “It could be a car crash, could be a medical issue, and could be a weather event or even a train derailment.”
Adding to public safety efforts has been increased traffic enforcement.
“So you are beginning to see saturation work in various areas at various times, and if you get a speeding ticket, just remember, the ticket that forces someone to slow down or to stay off their phone could be the reason a child’s life is saved – and it could be one of ours in this room,” the mayor said.
Copenhaver also noted a partnership with Ritter Communications designed to help him fulfill his goal of providing internet access to every resident of the city. Ritter has committed to investing around $45 million in infrastructure.
As for the parks system, the city plans about $6 million in capital improvements this year, including a new swimming pool at Parker Park Community Center, and renovations to the current pool center at the former YMCA on West Nettleton Avenue.
Copenhaver also cited an increased partnership with Arkansas State University.
“And among the benefits we are already seeing is a $900,000 pledge by the university toward construction of the flyover portion of the trail connector between ASU and downtown,” the mayor said.
Another team effort is the partnership with Craighead County, Brookland, Paragould and Greene County to seek a $25 million federal grant to develop bike and walking trails and expanded public transit for the two counties.
And working with other neighboring cities and counties.
“Raising Northeast Arkansas lifts Jonesboro, and that was part of my plan in creating the NEA Mayors’ Caucus,” Copenhaver said.
He said the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council has brought students from all the city’s high schools together to learn more about city government and how to contribute to their own community.
He also credited the private sector for creating Hope House, a center to help people experiencing homelessness.
“With its close proximity to the Salvation Army, Hope House staff and volunteers are able to provide a daytime resource for those with needs ranging from healthcare, to showers and laundry, to connecting them with job opportunities,” Copenhaver said. The city has supported that group’s efforts by improving the sidewalk network in the area and providing assistance for applying for additional grants, he said.
The city’s partnership with the Arkansas Department of Transportation and congressional delegation made possible last month’s groundbreaking of the $60.1 million Martin Luther King Jr. Drive extension to serve as an eastern bypass that will relieve congestion at Hilltop and on Red Wolf Boulevard.
But he said that’s only part of the expenditures over the next five years.
“Yes, $100 million right here – benefiting Jonesboro residents,” Copenhaver noted.
Other projects include:
Two miles of additional lanes on Old Greensboro Road (Arkansas 351).
A railroad overpass on Airport Road.
An intersection overhaul at Parker Road and Southwest Drive.
Widening Harrisburg Road south of Interstate 555.
Widening Stadium Boulevard (Arkansas 1) from I-555 to Caraway Road.
He also noted statewide awards the city and chamber of commerce received in the past year for workforce development and other things.
“It’s times like this that make me remember when we are in the daily grind, going through our long lists of to-dos, that we are accomplishing good in Jonesboro at a level that is uncommon among so many cities around this state and others,” Copenhaver said.
“Some people don’t – and won’t – see that, and all cities face the negative mindset of a select few who oppose change in all shapes and forms. We can’t let that mindset cloud all the good Jonesboro has accomplished and the bright future ahead.”
Things Copenhaver said he expects to be bragging about a year from now include:
A new sports complex coming out of the ground.
A widening of South Caraway Road.
Another $2 million dollars in sidewalks.
Work starting on the pedestrian overpass connection from A-State to downtown.
“And how much fun we had celebrating JoyFest, Barbecue Fest, GreenFest, LocalFest, SpringFest, FoodieFest, the Oasis Festival, and Christmas at the Park. I don’t know why we didn’t call that a Fest,” he said.
Copenhaver said he also hopes to be able to talk about a new park in northeastern Jonesboro, due to a potential land donation from a local business owner, and construction of a new fire station.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.