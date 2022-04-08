JONESBORO — Valley View scored all six goals in the first half Thursday to defeat Westside 6-0 in 4A-North conference girls’ soccer at Central Dealerships Stadium.
Micah McMillan scored three goals to lead the Lady Blazers (5-9, 3-0 conference). Morghan Weaver added a goal and an assist, while Elizabeth Becklund and Leslie Ramirez scored one goal each.
Ellie Higgins assisted on three goals and Alex Brown added an assist for Valley View. Molly Findley and Ally Holland combined for the shutout in goal.
Valley View 8, Westside 1
JONESBORO – Seven Valley View players found the net Thursday as the Blazers rolled past Westside 8-1 in 4A-North conference boys’ soccer.
Brody Dix scored two goals to lead Valley View (9-2-1, 3-0 conference). Jose Mendoza added a goal and two assists, while Logan Scott and Edgar Ruiz scored one goal and added an assist each.
Drew Liles, Zac Reese and Dylan Vanhoozer scored one goal each, while Brandon Southard had two assists. Layne Rains was in goal for Valley View, which led 4-1 at halftime.
Brookland 5, Southside 1
BROOKLAND – Mack Allen and Nichole Craig scored two goals each Thursday night to lead Brookland to a 5-1 victory over Southside in 4A-North conference girls’ soccer at Jordan’s Stadium.
Anna Scarborough also scored a goal for the Lady Bearcats (8-2, 2-1 conference).
Brookland (8-4-1, 2-1 conference) won the boys’ game 3-0.
