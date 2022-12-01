Michael Ray McGinnis left this world at 1:48 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at White River Medical Center in Batesville.
Michael was born on May 23, 1951, in Newport, to Monta Ray McGinnis and Laura Jean McGinnis of Tuckerman. Michael served in the United States Army from 1971 to 1978. Michael spent most of his life in Tuckerman, where he farmed and drove semi trucks until he retired. After his retirement, he continued to work in the area on occasion. Michael was a self-educated historian who loved the outdoors. He loved spending time with his family, especially visiting old cemeteries and battlefields.
He is survived by his loving partner, Sandy Jones Cook, of the home; mother, Laura Jean McGinnis of Sheridan; one daughter, LTC Michelle Wylie (Joseph) of Sanford, N.C.; three sons, Jeffrey McGinnis (Jessica) of Charlotte, SMSGT Kevin McGinnis (Marlana) of Mascoutah, Ill., and Ethan McGinnis (Breanna) of Paragould; seven grandchildren, Cynthia Katey Clausen (Daniel), Joseph Wylie Jr., Aidan Altom, Kael Altom, Coy Michael McGinnis, Kaden McGinnis and Cameron McGinnis; two brothers, Gary McGinnis of Tuckerman and Tim McGinnis (Angel) of Lincoln; three sisters, Teresa Odom of Sheridan, Sandra Fry of Tuckerman and Cynthia Landers of Sheridan; as well as many loved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Monta Ray McGinnis; one sister, Billie Jean McGinnis; one son, Lenny A. McGinnis; paternal grandparents, Earl and Berta McGinnis; and maternal grandparents, Eather and Ida Gilliam.
Funeral services were held at Dillinger’s Funeral home in Newport on Friday, Nov. 25. Visitation began at 1 p.m. Services began at 2 p.m., followed by burial at Dowell Chapel Cemetery in Battle Axe.
Pallbearers were Chad Odom, Gary McGinnis II, Shane Odom, James McGinnis, Jeremy Odom, Marty Fry, Joseph Wylie, Scotty Cason and Rusty Jones.
