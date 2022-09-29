Milous Harvey Campbell, 91, of Batesville, passed away Sept. 20, 2022.
He was born May 20, 1931, in Amagon, to Benjamin Harvey Campbell and Helen C. Yancey Campbell. Milous adored his family, as well as his church family. His passion was singing, and he loved to listen to music. He absolutely loved to talk about business and was fascinated with the stock market, and most recently he checked the Toro stock daily. He loved everything about business, and he especially wanted to know about his children’s businesses.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Emma Virginia (Cole) Campbell of the home; one son, Jimmy Milous Campbell (Alysia) of Jonesboro; one foster son, Roy Butler of Tucker; two daughters, Sharon Doyle (Anthony) of Lake Jackson, Texas, and Becky Foster (Robert) of Batesville; nine grandchildren, Michael Doyle (Mindy), Melissa Edge-Traylor (Robert), Cameron Campbell (Tara), Carmen, Cayman and Callie Campbell, Brandon Foster (Ashley), Kristen Treadway (Jerrod), and Kellee Winston (Daniel); and 17 great-grandchildren, Braden, Ryland and Kyra Edge, Sutton, Emma Kate and Eliza Campbell, Myles, Mason and Cruz Foster, Kamden and Karolina Melensek, Jackson, Kaden, Barry and McConaughey Treadway, and Jakob and Braylee Winston.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Evie C. Hodge, Vesta Denton, Vivian Britt and Veda Eckard; and three brothers, Clemons, Mather and Benny Campbell; a great-granddaughter, Hadley Claire Campbell.
Visitation was Sunday, Sept. 25, from 5-7 p.m. at Roller-Crouch Funeral Home in Batesville.
Funeral services were Monday, Sept. 26, at 2 p.m. at Olyphant Church of Christ with Kelly Neill and Jim Woodell officiating. Burial was in Coffeyville Cemetery on old Highway 367.
Pallbearers were Jake Shirley, Ronnie Armstrong, Ben Beecham, Scott Bullard, Terry Epperson and Shaun Robinson. Honorary pallbearers were Craig Shirley, Larry Robinson, Wayne Epperson, Tommy Lynn Epperson, Roger Fisher and WC Bullard.
Memorials may be made to John 3:16 Ministries, 75 Holmes Rd. Charlotte, AR 72522, John 3:17 Ministries, 431 Hwy 145 S. Newport, AR 72112 or Paragould Children’s Home Inc., 5515 Old Walcott Rd Paragould, AR 72450.
