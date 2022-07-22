220723-JS-hogs-preseason-photo

Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) lines up against Georgia Southern during a Sept. 18, 2021, game in Fayetteville. Stromberg was one of four Razorbacks named to the Preseason All-SEC Team Friday morning.

 Michael Woods / AP

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg, defensive back Jalen Catalon, linebacker Bumper Pool and offensive lineman Brady Latham were named to the Preseason All-SEC Team on Friday morning.

Stromberg, who earned first-team honors at center, anchored Arkansas’ offensive line last season, starting all 13 games and blocking for an offense that led all Power 5 schools in rushing with an average of 227.8 yards per game. Behind his blocking, four Razorbacks rushed for at least 500 yards in 2021 – a feat that had not been accomplished at Arkansas since 1975.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.