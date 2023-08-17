Lindley Murphy Davis, of Arlington, Tenn., formerly of Newport, departed this life on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
He was born on Oct. 14, 1946, in Newport, the eldest son of Lindley Hurley Davis and Juanita (Murphy) Davis. He was a 1965 graduate of Newport High School, where he was a stellar member of the Newport Greyhound Marching Band, excelling as a drummer.
During his high school years, he was the drummer for the Five Beaux and a Belle Dixie Land Band entertaining at local events. Following high school, he continued his education at Arkansas State University and was a member of the Arkansas State Marching Indians under the legendary band director Don Minx. Murphy graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Following college, he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he attained the rank of captain. Murphy served in the Strategic Air Command working in the Titan II Missile Program in Tucson, Ariz. Later, he served in the Peace Corps where he worked in El Salvador and Guatemala during the unrest periods of the 1970s.
Murphy will always be remembered by his Jackson County friends and classmates as a talented musician, and for his great wit and keen observations on life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a nephew, Lindley Harrison Adkisson.
Murphy is survived by three sisters, Sally Davis Adkisson and husband, Ronnie, of Melbourne, Nancy Davis Bechel and husband, Jerry, of Arlington, Tenn., and Melody Davis of Newport; and two nieces, Deedra Adkisson Watts and husband, Derek, of Manila, and Lauren Bechel of Arlington, Tenn.
Memorials may be made to Arkansas State University Marching Band Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1990, State University, AR, 72467, or by visiting www.AStateAlumni.org/Band.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
