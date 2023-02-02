A multi-agency investigation in Jackson County has led to at least 16 people being arrested on a multitude of charges, officials said this week.
The Newport Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Community Corrections did the joint operation Jan. 25 in the county.
According to Newport police, the arrests were part of several home visits conducted by the agencies and that the focus involved people suspected of illegal activity.
Officials are still going through all of the charges each person will receive in the case but most of the charges center around possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officials said one person is expected to be charged with criminal possession of body armor and other charges, while another person will be charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.
Authorities said Diaz police and Tuckerman police also assisted in the case.
