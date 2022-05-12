Voters will head to the polls May 24 to decide the Republican nominee in the 1st Congressional District in Arkansas, with three candidates running for the seat.
Incumbent Rep. Rick Crawford of Jonesboro is being challenged by State Rep. Brandt Smith of Jonesboro and attorney Jody Shackelford of Highland in the district. If no candidate receives 50.1 percent of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to a June 21 runoff.
The winner will face the Democratic nominee, State Rep. Monte Hodges of Blytheville and Independent Roger B. Daugherty of Witts Springs in the fall.
Crawford was elected in 2010, becoming the first Republican to win the seat since Reconstruction. He ran unopposed in 2020. Crawford is an Army veteran and a 1996 graduate of Arkansas State University.
He serves on the House Select Committee on Intelligence, the House Agriculture Committee and the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. He and his wife, Stacy, have two children.
Smith is serving in his fourth term as a state Representative in District 58, which covers Craighead County. He is a professor and in the 93rd General Assembly served as the vice chair of the House Judiciary Committee.
He also serves on the Joint Performance Review Committee and the House Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development Committee. He and his wife, Gailia, have four adult children and 10 grandchildren. Smith has also served as a missionary with the International Mission Board with the Southern Baptist Convention in Taiwan, Thailand, China/Myanmar and Iraq.
Smith also worked with a Human Terrain Team in Iraq from 2008 until the end of the war in that country.
Shackelford is an attorney and grew up in and around the Spring River in the Hardy area. He is a veteran and small business owner. He is also a founding partner in the Legal Oak Law Firm in Sharp County.
He received his law degree from the UALR William H. Bowen School of Law and has a law office in Highland. He is married to his wife, Crystal, and is a member of the United Methodist Church.
Questions to candidates
Question: With your life and career experience, how do you plan to differentiate yourself or stand out as a member of Congress while also representing the views of the people in your district?
Crawford: As a veteran and Constitutional conservative, I am a strong advocate for limited government that stays in its lane and doesn’t overreach into people’s lives. I serve in senior roles on three congressional committees, each with jurisdiction over important, and intertwined, issues that impact Arkansas. I am a member of the Agriculture Committee, which allows me to enhance the ability of our farmers and other agricultural producers to feed and clothe our nation and world. I am also on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, which directs the federal investment in Arkansas’ ports, roads, and waterways. And I serve on the Intelligence Committee, protecting against threats to our nation’s critical infrastructure. I believe agriculture and transportation security is national security, and as a veteran, I consider the security of the American people my top priority. My seniority on these key committees puts me in position to ensure our priorities and conservative principles are at the tip of the spear.
Smith: Having lived and worked overseas for two-plus decades, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Myanmar and Iraq positions me to have greater understanding of what threats our nation faces. Years of living and working in these countries allows me to have a more well-rounded understanding of foreign affairs.
Shackelford: I’m from here in Arkansas. When I was growing up there was nothing better than floating the Spring River or getting to go to Jonesboro for a movie on a weekend. My views are the views of the people in this district. I plan to stand out in Congress as an outspoken advocate of those constitutional conservative values. Work will be done to champion the growth of the Republican Party and bring people over the political divide. For instance working to change the poor-me attitude we see in many young people. The kitchen table was the spot where my grandpa and I started with $50 and built a company. We took an idea for a backyard shooting target and made our first paper-and-coat-hanger model over coffee. Later, I got to see the light in my grandpa’s eyes when we tried out for Shark Tank and later made a deal with Daisy Outdoors of Red Ryder fame. Capitalism works. My experience is in business and creating jobs. Often a business we’d start in the basement would turn into a major success. We’d learn a lesson when it didn’t. I’m excited to represent this district in Washington and bring that scrappy style of business sense to the office.
Question: Inflation is one of the, if not, major issue being discussed by voters in this district and country today with the cost of almost everything going up. How would you solve this issue?
Crawford: President Biden created the inflation crisis in our economy through a combination of hostile policies toward companies that supply energy, paying people not to work, and pumping too much money into the economy. Of course, the Biden spending binge further exacerbates the looming debt crisis, which will wreak havoc on our nation if left unchecked.
The good news is Republicans have an opportunity to retake Congress in November, allowing us to serve as a check on Biden’s radical spending policies. The first step is to stop digging the hole deeper and then, if conservatives can retake the White House in 2024, we will have a better opportunity to implement sensible pro-growth policies that promote domestic energy production, incentivize people to work again, and create jobs here at home.
Smith: 1) Stop printing currency which devalues our dollar. 2) Re-open the XL Pipeline to increase oil and energy production in the United States. We must be energy independent. 3) Produce our goods in the U.S.A. and reduce the need for foreign imported goods.
Shackelford: I believe we can benefit from suspension of state and federal fuel taxes during crisis situations like what we see at the pump now. Prices generally decrease when demand falls or supply increases. We need to shift demand to reward suppliers who have fought price increases. We can offer emergency tax incentives to businesses for new hiring to increase productivity and supply to drop prices. These are things the president and Congress should be doing.
Question: With Russia/Ukraine, China/Taiwan, North Korea and the Middle East in the news almost every day, foreign policy is a major issue facing Congress today and into the future. What do you see as the role of the United States, foreign policy wise, in the future?
Crawford: Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is a reminder of the continuing threats posed by authoritarian and communist regimes. “Peace through strength” is sound policy, not an empty slogan, and that means we need a robust fighting force that can defend us from threats to our nation. Coalitions among nations are also important to best leverage our military and non-military tools, including economic sanctions, against rogue actors. Ultimately, the United States must continue to lead the world. The most likely alternative, if we don’t lead, is an aggressive, authoritarian, communist China, which would endanger freedom and safety across the globe.
Smith: 1) We can support the people/military of Ukraine with training and modern weapons, but our soldiers should not be “boots on the ground” in Ukraine.
2) China has long awaited an opportunity to take Taiwan. We have an agreement with the government of Taiwan to defend their sovereignty and we should stand by that agreement.
I do not know if we have the will to do so, but after living in Taiwan for 6 1/2 years, the PRC has been patient, but with a weak Biden Administration, the Communist Chinese may see no reason to wait any longer. It is only 90 miles across the Taiwan Straits. Air superiority as well as a naval blockade would allow China to reclaim this territory. Hopefully, the U.S. government will honor our agreement to protect Taiwan’s sovereignty.
3) What do you see as the role of the United States, foreign policy wise, in the future? The role of the United States should be fight against our enemies. I do not think we should be drawn into proxy wars or nation building until absolute victory is achieved on the various battlefields. We are not isolationists, but some of the conflicts occurring today have been ongoing for hundreds of years.
Shackelford: The United States is the shining city on a hill. We must remain steadfast in our resolve to be leaders of peace while also being ready and willing to confront the dangers of the world like the expansion of communism and authoritarianism. Our primary role will be as the undisputed tip of the spear when it comes to global power in all facets. We need to maintain our leadership role as the world’s top economy and strongest military. We should maintain trade policies with China that benefits Americans first. Whether it’s rice or ball bearings, we need to focus on getting exports up. Get the world’s money flowing into the US with less flowing out. Today Russia is working to spread communism and get the USSR back together.
President Ronald Reagan literally talked the Soviets into disbanding and pushed communism way back. The foreign policy going forward should be that America is here to shine the light of democracy in the world, and we won’t let that light go out. A big focus needs to be on boosting our economic output across the country and increasing demands among our foreign trading partners.
Early voting continues through May 23. Polls will be open May 24 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
