Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Rob Ratton this week sentenced Matthew Ryan Gilmore, 22, of Bradford, to 40 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction for sexual assault of a child.
The case, a combined effort between the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division, was presented by Sexual Assault Prosecutor John Pettie.
Gilmore admitted to assaulting two girls, ages 4 and 5, in June 2020 at a home on Jackson Road 6.
When a forensic interview occurred at the White River Safety Center, the victim told authorities that there were more sexual acts performed on her and her 4-year-old sister that were recorded on a phone.
Gilmore’s phone was recovered from his grandmother.
The victims’ mother, in an affidavit, said she was satisfied with Gilmore’s sentencing.
Pettie also presented the case of Heather Brannon, 35, of Newport, who was sentenced to 35 years in the ADC by Judge Ratton for permitting the abuse of a minor and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Evidence was collected by Arkansas State Police and the Newport Police Department.
The case began with an investigation into sexual abuse allegedly committed by the defendant’s husband, Thomas Brannon, and led to evidence of her complicity in the crimes, according to a statement released from Arkansas 3rd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Cooper.
Thomas Brannon has been charged with multiple counts of rape as well as charges relating to child pornography and is scheduled for trial on Nov. 2, according to Cooper.
