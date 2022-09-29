BATESVILLE — Fall is returning to Batesville, and with that comes HealthFirst, the annual women’s health event hosted by White River Health (WRH) and First Community Bank (FCB).

FCB and WRH have partnered to offer an event focused on women’s health. For the first time since the start of COVID-19, this year’s HealthFirst Women’s Health Event will be indoors. HealthFirst Women’s Health Event will be presented at the Batesville Community Center on Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. This year’s event theme, “Wild About Your Health,” will be full of jungle-filled fun, taking women on a safari to help navigate the many aspects of their health.

