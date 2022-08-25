2022 Newport Alumni Hall of Fame Banquet held

Pictured are Hall of Fame Inductees Rodney Brand (NHS Class of 1965), Judge Harold Erwin (NHS Class of 1963), Mike Brand (NHS Class of 1970), Cathy Gardner (on behalf of the late Jane Parnell) and Rodger Brand (NHS Class of 1969).

The Newport Special School District Charitable Foundation held the 12th Annual Newport Alumni Hall of Fame Banquet at the Newport Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 18.

The inductees were presented by John Pennington, Newport High School Class of 1969. The 2022 inductees included the late Jane Parnell, Judge Harold Erwin, and the Brand Brothers (Rodney, Rodger, and Mike).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.