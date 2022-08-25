2022 Newport Alumni Hall of Fame Banquet held

The Newport Special School District Charitable Foundation held the 12th Annual Newport Alumni Hall of Fame Banquet at the Newport Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 18.
The inductees were presented by John Pennington, Newport High School Class of 1969. The 2022 inductees included the late Jane Parnell, Judge Harold Erwin, and the Brand Brothers (Rodney, Rodger, and Mike).
The NHS JROTC Color Guard started the evening with the presentation of the colors followed by the National Anthem sang by JaMya Brown and Anna Clark. The Invocation was given by Ethan Norris and the Alma Mater was led by the Greyhound Cheerleaders.
The Newport Charitable Foundation Board includes Carol Brand, Melissa Kieffner, Julie Allen, Lynne Hare, Robert Newell, Randy Ramsey, Terri Strope, and Superintendent Jon Bradley.
Donations made to the Newport Charitable Foundation help fund numerous events throughout the year. These include contributions to the NHS Drama Club, money to send elementary students on field trips, funding for student incentives, funding for the “Newport High School Senior Sendoff” and funding for “Project Santa.” Donations allow the Foundation to fulfill the mission and meet the goals of rewarding students for attaining high academic achievement, demonstrating significant improvement during each nine-week period, and exhibiting excellence in character while at school.
If you are interested in contributing, donations can be mailed to NSD Charitable Foundation, PO Box 166, Newport, AR 72112.
