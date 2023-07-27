There are nearly 470 days left until the Nov. 5, 2024 general election and state election officials have already begun the process of finding out who may run for the offices on the ballot next year.
The Arkansas Secretary of State’s office recently released its 2024 Election Calendar for the state, setting filing periods and election dates for candidates as well as early voting dates for voters.
Next year, there are multiple political races on the ballot. In addition to the Presidential race, voters will also decide four congressional races, state House and state Senate seats, along with judicial, county and city races.
The election filing season will start this fall.
Non-partisan prosecutor and judicial candidates can file petitions without having to pay a filing fee from Sept. 14-21, 2023.
The traditional filing period for party and non-partisan candidates will be from Nov. 6 to Nov. 14, 2023.
The state’s primary will be March 5, 2024, with early voting going from Feb. 19 through March 4. The state’s runoff will be April 2, 2024, with early voting going from March 26 through April 1.
The municipal filing period, in non-partisan races, will be from July 31 to Aug. 7, 2024.
Early voting for the general election starts Oct. 21, 2024 and goes through Nov. 4, 2024.
On Nov. 5, 2024, voters head to the polls for the general election. Also, a runoff for county and municipal races will be held Dec. 3, 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.