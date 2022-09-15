3rd annual Finish Sydney's Run held at ASU-Newport

An annual event that raises money to help nursing students recently brought about 200 people to the ASU-Newport campus.
The third annual Finish Sydney’s Run 5K was held Sept. 10 on the campus. ASU-Newport Advancement Officer Teriann Turner said the event benefits the Sydney Sutherland Memorial Scholarship Fund.
The scholarship fund provides $500 a semester for nursing students at ASU-Newport. Turner said about six students each year benefit from the scholarship and officials hope to continue growing the scholarship so that more students can get help.
Officials said Sutherland attended ASU-Newport for her first nursing degree and that she impacted everyone she met.
She also devoted her life to helping others and officials are hopeful that through the scholarship, her legacy of helping others will continue.
About 200 people showed up for the event. The number included about 150 registered runners and 50 spirit runners.
There will also be a larger celebration of Sutherland’s life Saturday, Sept. 17 at Tuckerman City Park.
People interested in helping the scholarship fund can email teriann _turner@asun.edu for more information.
People can also visit at www.asufoundation.org/asu-newport-donation to give money for the scholarship and can mail donations to ASU Foundation-ASUN Sydney Sutherland, ASU Advancement 7648 Victory Blvd., Newport, AR 72112.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.