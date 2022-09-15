3rd annual Finish Sydney's Run held at ASU-Newport

Nearly 200 people gathered Sept. 10 for the 3rd annual Finish Sydney’s Run 5K at ASU-Newport. The event was a fundraiser for the Sydney Sutherland Memorial Scholarship Fund, which helps nursing students at the school.

An annual event that raises money to help nursing students recently brought about 200 people to the ASU-Newport campus.

The third annual Finish Sydney’s Run 5K was held Sept. 10 on the campus. ASU-Newport Advancement Officer Teriann Turner said the event benefits the Sydney Sutherland Memorial Scholarship Fund.

