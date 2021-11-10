Charee’s Emporium and 2 Chicks Florist opened their businesses for the 3rd Annual Christmas Open House.
The event was held on Sunday, Nov. 7, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Malcolm Avenue. Although the two businesses hosted the location, other community businesses joined the festivities. These included B’s Hive, Sweet Silos Cupcakes, Blue Bridge Brews, Bridgeman BBQ, Hohn’s Cypress Santa’s and paintings by Khairan Stafford.
Santa made a special appearance from 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. for photos and to receive wish lists. “Charee and I are always overwhelmed by the love and support our community gives us,” said Jenna Austin. “We love our community so much and are thankful for everyone!”
The Newport Christmas season is in full swing. The city is busy putting up the decorations and the Christmas Parade is scheduled for Dec. 9. For more information contact the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce.
