I was just 13 years old when Jimmy Carter was elected president in 1976, but I can tell you there were a lot of adults worn out and fed up with the national political environment by that time after dealing with assassinations, social upheaval, Vietnam, and the Watergate scandal.

Carter, Georgia’s governor, campaigned for president as a Washington outsider. It got him elected, but it didn’t help him after he was in office.

Contact Steve Gillespie at news@

newportindependent.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.