Have a favorite strawberry variety? That’s what the Jackson County Extension Office wants to know through a six-variety consumer preference survey it’s conducting this spring.
Matthew Davis, Jackson County Extension staff chair for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, is initiating the survey. The strawberries are being grown as part of a variety trial to see which ones fare best under local conditions in Arkansas. The plots are located at Bill’s Berries in Newport.
“While we test to see if these varieties are adaptable to Arkansas conditions, I’ll be picking berries all season,” Davis said. “I thought it would be good information to see which ones our local consumers prefer.”
Although anyone can participate, because of the delicate nature of the berries, Davis said it would be best if the testers are within a 30-minute drive of Newport. Davis is looking for between 100 and 500 participants.
How to participate
To participate, complete the form found online at https://bit.ly/396MMij to register by April 22, or until all the slots are filled.
Davis said he could arrange for pickup and delivery, within limits. For those who live outside of the 30-minute drive radius, Davis said he could arrange with that person to have the berries ready for them to pick up, or possibly ship.
“Each person who signs up will get six clamshells, each with a different variety,” he said. “They will have a QR code. Testers will be asked to scan the code and answer questions online.”
Two of the varieties being tested are so new, they don’t yet have a name. One of the varieties is a standby that has proven itself suited to Arkansas’ growing conditions and consumer tastes.
Davis said strawberry picking is expected to begin the last week of April and run to the first week of June.
Taste test requirements
Participants must: Be willing to take a short survey, less than 10 minutes. All information is anonymous. Be willing to coordinate pick-up of strawberries within an eight-hour or better notice. Sample all six varieties within a 72-hour period to ensure consistency of product. Provide a controlled environment for storage, such as a refrigerator. Not use additional sweetener in the initial taste test.
To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact your local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu.
