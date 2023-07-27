If you even noticed the party-line vote in the U.S. House back in June to censure Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, you may have forgotten it by now. Events do move quickly in Washington. And if you did pay attention, odds are good you either figured that Schiff got what he deserved (if you’re a Republican) or that the whole thing was a travesty (if you’re a Democrat).

But my concern isn’t the individuals or the arguments involved, it’s how it happened. And on that front, I have to agree that it was a travesty – not for partisan reasons, but because of the damage I think the House did to itself that day.

Lee Hamilton is a Senior Advisor for the Indiana University Center on Representative Government; a Distinguished Scholar at the IU Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies; and a Professor of Practice at the IU O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs. He was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for 34 years.

