After an 11-year break, one of the state’s oldest and best rivalries will resume in 2024. The high school rivalry between the Greyhounds and the Pioneers will resume in 2024, continuing a more than 90-year tradition.
Newport and Batesville will renew their football series in the White River Bowl, according to a press conference held Tuesday, March 7, at the White River Medical Center. The Batesville-based health system will be the major sponsor of the match-up.
Newport Schools Superintendent Jon Bradley and Batesville Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Hester had been discussing the renewal of the rivalry for quite some time and had recently put the “finishing touches” on the game to be renewed. The rivalry game has been dormant since 2011.
According to Bradley, the series was halted in 2012 due to declining enrollment at Newport and a disparity in the number of players. At the time, safety was also listed as an issue for the cancellation of the series.
The Greyhounds and Pioneers are scheduled to face off on Aug. 30, 2024, in Newport. The 100th meeting in the series is scheduled for 2025 in Batesville.
“It’s going to be fun and exciting,” said Newport Football Coach Brian Reardon. “A lot of us never wanted to drop this rivalry and I’m just glad it’s back.”
The first game will be the 99th meeting of the two schools in football. After that, the games will alternate playing sites between Newport and Batesville.
“The rivalry was such a big part of both communities and there were many who were very upset when it came to an end,” Bradley said. Bradley stated that the current record of the rivalry is Newport 48 wins and Batesville 47 wins, with three ties.
According to Hester, Batesville’s player bus will travel from Batesville to Newport with a police escort and will come into Newport with blue lights on and “sirens blaring.”
In addition to rekindling the old rivalry, eight $1,000 scholarships will also be awarded, four from Newport and four from Batesville. The scholarships will be awarded to one senior team member, one senior band member, one senior cheerleader and one senior member of the school’s dance team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.