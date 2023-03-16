After an 11-year break, one of the state’s oldest and best rivalries will resume in 2024. The high school rivalry between the Greyhounds and the Pioneers will resume in 2024, continuing a more than 90-year tradition.

Newport and Batesville will renew their football series in the White River Bowl, according to a press conference held Tuesday, March 7, at the White River Medical Center. The Batesville-based health system will be the major sponsor of the match-up.

