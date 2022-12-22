JONESBORO — Arkansas State University’s annual Agribusiness Conference, now in its 29th year, continues to provide timely information and agricultural policy education to farmers, agribusiness professionals, students and educators across the Mid-South.
This year’s conference, on Wednesday, Feb. 8, will focus on the global economy, agricultural policy and the next farm bill, the U.S. macroeconomic situation, and agricultural commodity markets.
On-site registration opens at 7:30 a.m. in A-State’s Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Dr. Lunch will be served in the First National Bank Arena, 217 Olympic Dr., at noon. Afternoon sessions end at 3 p.m.
The morning general session features three speakers:
Dan Basse, president of AgResource Company, will discuss global agricultural markets and their impact on U.S. agriculture.
Joe Outlaw, co-director of the Texas A&M Agricultural and Food Policy Center, and Mary Kay Thatcher, senior lead for federal government relations for Syngenta, will discuss the economics and politics of agricultural policy and the next farm bill.
The noon luncheon features Christopher J. Waller, a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, who will discuss the U.S. economy and the Federal Reserve System.
Afternoon concurrent sessions cover the situation and outlook for rice, cotton, and animal protein markets.
The conference qualifies for continuing education credits according to the guidelines of the Arkansas State Board of Public Accountancy, Arkansas Certified Crop Advisors and Arkansas Agricultural Consultants, and the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers.
Joining the College of Agriculture to sponsor the conference are: The Judd Hill Foundation, Adams Land Co., AgHeritage Farm Credit Services, Allenberg Cotton Co., Arkansas Farm Bureau Foundation, Arvest Bank, BASF, Busch Agricultural Resources, LLC, Engines, Inc., Farm Credit Midsouth, Frost, PLLC , Glaub Farm Management, Greenway Equipment, Inc., Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC, National Land Realty, NK/Syngenta, Ozark Mountain Poultry, PGIM Real Estate, Quattlebaum, Grooms & Tull PLLC, Riceland Foods, Inc., RiceTec Inc., and USA/Arkansas Rice.
Admission to the conference and luncheon is free, but pre-registration is encouraged. Detailed conference information and online registration are available at AState.edu/agribusconf. To register by phone, one may contact the College of Agriculture, (870) 972-2416, or AState_Agribus_Conf@AState.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.