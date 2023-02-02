If you saw Steven Spielberg’s movie “Lincoln” (2012) you may remember the scene where Daniel Day-Lewis, as the 16th president, firmly announces his intention to sign the 13th Amendment to abolish slavery on Feb. 1, 1865.
The movie is based on Doris Kearns Goodwin’s book, “Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln,” which covers his White House years, but the film only focuses on the last few months of his life, when he was fighting with the radical and conservative factions of his own Republican party as political operatives did their best to bribe lame duck House Democrats into voting for the amendment.
The U.S. Senate passed the amendment in April 1864. The House first defeated it in June of that year, but then passed the amendment on Jan. 31, 1865. The terms for newly elected representatives didn’t start until March back then, and Lincoln wanted bipartisan support for the amendment.
As promised, Lincoln signed it on Feb. 1, but he wasn’t supposed to do that. Presidents don’t sign constitutional amendments. He either didn’t know his signature wasn’t necessary, or he wanted it on there as a symbolic gesture anyway.
The Civil War was coming to an end. Also depicted in the movie is Lincoln’s Feb. 3 meeting with a Confederate delegation on the steamboat River Queen near Fort Monroe in Virginia. Lincoln made sure Gen. Ulysses S. Grant didn’t let the delegation travel all the way to Washington because he didn’t want the possibility of peace abolishing the chance to abolish slavery, and that way Lincoln could honestly inform Congress that there was no such delegation in Washington at the time of the vote for the amendment. Lincoln would give no concessions to the rebels at their meeting, which accomplished nothing.
The Legislatures of 27 of the 36 states that existed in 1865 had to ratify the amendment before it could be adopted into the U.S. Constitution. Twenty states ratified it by the time Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered to Grant on April 9, including three Confederate states, Virginia, Louisiana, and Tennessee. Another Confederate state, Arkansas, ratified it on April 14 – Lincoln would be shot that evening and died the next day.
After Lincoln’s death, the states of Connecticut, New Hampshire, and the Confederate states of South Carolina, Alabama, North Carolina, and Georgia made up the difference needed for ratification by Dec. 6, 1865.
Eventually the other nine states that were around at the time ratified it, if only as a symbolic gesture: Oregon, California, and Florida did so later in December 1865; Iowa, and New Jersey in 1866 (New Jersey originally rejected it in 1865); Texas in 1870; Delaware in 1901 (it had rejected it in 1865); Kentucky in 1976 (after rejecting it in 1865); and Mississippi – which rejected the amendment in 1865, ratified it in 1995 – or so thought that state’s Legislature.
After watching the movie “Lincoln,” Ranjan Batra, an associate professor at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, started researching the amendment’s ratification, and found out that Mississippi hadn’t formally notified the U.S. archivist of its ratification, which meant it was still technically unofficial.
The state then filed the necessary paperwork, and on Feb. 7, 2013, the Federal Register confirmed Mississippi had officially ratified the 13th Amendment.
Although it isn’t a federal holiday, National Freedom Day is observed on Feb. 1 to commemorate Lincoln’s signing of that amendment. The observance was promoted by a former slave, Richard Robert Wright, who would become a military officer, a civil rights advocate, an author, and the first president of Savannah State University. The observance has evolved into February being recognized as Black History Month.
A joint resolution approved June 30, 1948, by Congress authorized the president to proclaim the first day of February of each year as National Freedom Day in celebration of Lincoln signing the amendment. In designating Feb. 1 as National Freedom Day in 1949, President Harry Truman stated: “I call upon the people of the United States to pause on that day in solemn contemplation of the glorious blessings of freedom which we humbly and thankfully enjoy.”
