Admiral Ira Nunn was known for bravery and dedication to duty. He was a decorated hero for his actions in the South Pacific during World War II and was a skilled administrator, playing an important leadership role as the Cold War began after the war. His road to his heroic career began in small-town Arkansas, in his birthplace of Camden.

Ira Hudson Nunn was born in Camden in March 1901, part of a family with deep roots in Ouachita County. His father was fairly prosperous and ran a successful local business. As a youth, Nunn was sent to a military school in Alabama where he received his high school diploma in 1920. He earned a nomination to the U. S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, and enrolled that fall.

Dr. Ken Bridges is a Professor of History at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado. He has written seven books and his columns appear in more than 85 papers in two states. Dr. Bridges can be contacted by email at kbridges@southark.edu.

