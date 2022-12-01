Right now, all across the country, politicians who just got elected to Congress or their state legislature for the first time are reveling in their victories. It’s an intoxicating time – and I can tell you, when you win an election it feels like the world’s at your fingertips. People are calling and texting and emailing, you’re in great demand, and nothing seems impossible.

But as exciting as it is, I’m also reminded after every election of a letter John Adams wrote to his wife, Abigail, back in 1774, when the Continental Congress was meeting in Philadelphia. “The business of the Congress is tedious beyond expression,” he wrote. “This assembly is like no other that ever existed. Every man in it is a great man, an orator, a critic, a statesman; and therefore, every man, upon every question, must show his oratory, his criticism and his political abilities.”

Lee Hamilton is a Senior Advisor for the Indiana University Center on Representative Government; a Distinguished Scholar at the IU Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies; and a Professor of Practice at the IU O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs. He was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for 34 years.

