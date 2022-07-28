American Legion Auxiliary announces 2022-23 officers

2021-22 Department President Ada Heath (left), turns over the office key to 2022-23 Department President Denise “Dee” Smith.

 Submitted photo

Denise “Dee” Smith, of Prince-Rhodes Unit 112 in McCrory, was elected as the 2022-23 President of the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Arkansas during the Annual Convention in June.

Smith is eligible for American Legion Auxiliary membership through her father, Daniel P. Marchese, a WWII Army Signal Corps veteran, and her husband, Tony K. Smith, an Army Infantry and Army National Guard, Iraqi Freedom veteran.

