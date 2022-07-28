American Legion Auxiliary announces 2022-23 officers

Denise “Dee” Smith, of Prince-Rhodes Unit 112 in McCrory, was elected as the 2022-23 President of the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Arkansas during the Annual Convention in June.
Smith is eligible for American Legion Auxiliary membership through her father, Daniel P. Marchese, a WWII Army Signal Corps veteran, and her husband, Tony K. Smith, an Army Infantry and Army National Guard, Iraqi Freedom veteran.
Smith has been a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Arkansas since 2009 and served as the Vice-President of Prince-Rhodes Unit 112 in McCrory. She has been a member of the Department Executive Committee since 2017 and served as Northeast Division Vice-President and National Security Chairperson (2018-2022). Smith was appointed as a member of the Corporate Donations and Grants Development Committee and served as District 6 President from 2019-2021. Smith also served as the Department Membership Chairperson from 2017-2018 and was a past Unit President.
Smith stated: “Veterans and our military are my passions, and my family fully supports my work. We work together no matter how far apart we are on the map. We help each other, our veterans, and our communities. We choose to contribute to society by working to serve and honor those who fought for our rights and freedoms as Americans.”
Smith was sworn in as Department President on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Also sworn into office were Jammie Phillips-Northeast Division Vice President; Marilyn Haney-Northwest Division Vice President; Patricia “Pat” Bania-Southeast Division Vice President; Pearl Gordon-Southwest Division Vice President; Melissa Mangini-Historian; Barbara Engler-Sergeant-at-Arms; and Vera Thompson-Chaplain. Honorary Junior officers sworn in were Tapanga Little-Honorary Junior President; Callie Caldwell-Honorary Junior Vice President; and Claire Caldwell-Honorary Junior Secretary.
Founded in 1919, the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) is one of the oldest patriotic membership organizations in the United States of America. To learn more and to volunteer, join, and/or donate, visit www.ALAfor Veterans.org
