Average gasoline prices in Arkansas fell another 8.4 cents per gallon last week, and have dropped another 2 cents this week for a statewide average of $4.23 as of Wednesday.
The national average price of diesel also dropped 8.5 cents last week to $5.65 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen to $4.63 per gallon as of Wednesday morning according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).
“The national average has declined for 27 days straight, or four weeks, the longest decline in average gas prices since the pandemic started in 2020," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy in a statement released Monday. "Average gas prices are down nearly 40 cents, with Americans shelling out $140 million less on gasoline every day than they did a month ago. We may see the trend last a fifth week, as long as oil prices remain cooperative and don’t surge beyond $105 per barrel, and as long as refinery production of gasoline remains strong. But we’re not completely out of the woods yet — we could also see a sharp reversal in the decline. There remains risk of a spike in prices that could send us to new record levels in August, should any disruptions occur. It could be a wild ride, but for now, the plummet at the pump shall continue.”
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey pointed out Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall.
“Assuming oil prices do not shoot up from here, motorists may see prices drop another 10-20 cents as the oil price cuts continue making their way to street level,” Lundberg said in a statement.
Here are average gasoline prices per gallon as of Wednesday morning among Northeast Arkansas counties according to AAA: Greene, $3.84; Craighead, $3.97; Randolph, $4.06; Poinsett, $4.13; Clay, Mississippi, and Cross, $4.21; Jackson, $4.23; Lawrence, $4.27; Crittenden, $4.29.
