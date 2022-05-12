Celebrate America, the annual Fourth of July celebration held at Riverside Park in Batesville, will be held Monday, July 4.
This year’s summer event will mark the celebration’s 25th anniversary. Citizens Bank will host the event with new presenting sponsor Sonic Drive-In.
“Citizens Bank is especially excited to host the 25th anniversary of one of the state’s largest Independence Day celebrations and our largest show ever,” said Micah Beard, Citizens Bank regional president.
“It’s always a special time for families and friends to gather in our community for a day of fun, and we’re really thankful to have Sonic on board as our presenting sponsor.”
A full day of food, fun, giveaways and live music is scheduled along the banks of the White River in the park. Enjoy festive activities throughout the day and relax with live music featuring Cory Jackson all evening long. As the night concludes, watch one of the largest ﬁreworks shows in the state, beginning at 9:15 p.m.
“We are thrilled to be a presenting sponsor of Celebrate America this year,” said Ricky Davis, owner of Sonic Drive-In of Batesville. “Bringing the community together is important to our company and we are grateful for the opportunity to be able to serve in this role.”
