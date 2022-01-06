The Arkansas Rice Farmers and Arkansas Rice Council will hold their annual meeting on Monday, Feb. 8, at 8 a.m. in Jonesboro at the Red Wolf Convention Center.
USA Rice CEO, Betsy Ward will deliver an industry update followed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson as the keynote speaker.
This year’s event will also have three sessions; beginning with a discussion on national affairs and farm bill policy from U.S. Senate Ag Committee staff as well as representatives for Congressman Rick Crawford. A conservation panel will follow that will include RIPE, Riceland, and the National Ag Law Center. The meeting will conclude with an Arkansas overview from Dr. Jarrod Hardke and Dr. Tim Burcham.
“Our farmers are looking forward to gathering in-person again this year. 2022 looks to be promising with the release of the recent yield reports,” said Kelly Robbins, Arkansas Rice Executive Director. “This meeting will provide important information that helps to keep our stakeholders up to date on industry issues so that our producers can continue to grow a safe and quality food supply.”
The individual registration deadline is Tuesday, Feb. 1. Sponsorship registration deadline is Monday, Jan. 24.
