The Newport Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the 18th New Vision Newport leadership class.
This Chamber-sponsored program will offer class members leadership skills, a greater knowledge of various aspects of the community, on-site visits to local businesses and manufacturers, a trip to Little Rock, team building and relationship building skills.
Class members will be given an opportunity to better develop self-confidence, to achieve personal goals and to be a better and more productive citizen in the workplace and the community. With more than 300 alumni to date, many participants move on to hold elected offices, chair important community organizations, join civic clubs and volunteer for community events.
This year’s sessions will begin with a mandatory overnight retreat on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17. In order to participate in the class, applicants must be able to attend this retreat. Other sessions are held one day per month at various locations with graduation from the course held in May.
The Newport Area Chamber of Commerce will accept applications through Friday, Aug. 12. Class size is limited, so it is imperative to get applications in on time. Tuition fee is $350 if accepted and includes all materials, meals and travel expenses. Businesses and organizations are asked to consider sponsoring an employee or representative.
