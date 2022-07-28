The Newport Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the 18th New Vision Newport leadership class.

This Chamber-sponsored program will offer class members leadership skills, a greater knowledge of various aspects of the community, on-site visits to local businesses and manufacturers, a trip to Little Rock, team building and relationship building skills.

