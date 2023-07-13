I assume Arkansas will again be part of the Super Tuesday Presidential Primary next year, which is scheduled for March 5, according to Election Central.
That means folks around here will need to be ready to file for office pretty soon, probably beginning in September for nonpartisan positions and November for any partisan elections next year.
And for voters, if we do have an early March primary next year – like the state has been doing for presidential election years – that means our early voting will start in February.
People who aren’t registered to vote need to do so 30 days before an election in which they plan to vote.
Hard to believe this year is already more than half over isn’t it?
The first debate for our Republican candidates for president is scheduled for Aug. 23. It’s not clear yet which candidates will be invited. Fox News is holding the debate and will have to pick who they will invite based on qualifiers, such as polling numbers.
Republicans running for the nomination so far include: Corey Stapleton, former Montana Secretary of State; Donald Trump, former President; Nikki Haley, former Ambassador to the United Nations; Vivek Ramaswamy, entrepreneur, author; Asa Hutchinson, former Arkansas Governor; Larry Elder, radio host; Tim Scott, U.S. Senator from South Carolina; Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida; Mike Pence, former Vice President; Will Hurd, former Texas GOP Congressman; Miami Mayor Francis Suarez; Chris Christie, former Governor of New Jersey; and Doug Burgum, Governor of North Dakota.
President Joe Biden has two challengers for Democratic primaries: Marianne Williamson, author and spiritual leader; and Robert Kennedy Jr., author and anti-vaccine activist.
The Republican National Convention is scheduled for July 15-18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
The Democratic National Convention is scheduled for Aug. 19-22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.
Election Day next year is Nov. 5.
Here’s a recap of our 2020 presidential election:
The Super Tuesday Primary, which included Arkansas, was held March 3. Joe Biden won our Democratic primary with 40.59 percent of the vote followed by Bernie Sanders with 22.44 percent, Michael Bloomberg with 16.72 percent and Elizabeth Warren with 10.03 percent. There were 229,122 people who voted in the Arkansas Democratic Primary.
President Donald Trump received 97.13 percent of the vote in the Arkansas Republican Primary. His challengers, Bill Weld and Rocky De La Fuente received less than 3 percent of the vote together. A total of 246,044 people voted in that primary in Arkansas.
In 2020 we had 13 candidates on our ballot for president in Arkansas for the general election.
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence received 760,647 votes (62.40 percent) and won our state’s six electoral votes. They lost re-election nationally.
Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris received 423,932 votes (34.78 percent) in Arkansas. They only carried eight of our 75 counties. The Biden-Harris ticket won nationally with 81,283,501 votes (51.3 percent) and 306 electoral votes over the Trump-Pence ticket with 74,223,975 votes (46.8 percent) and 232 electoral votes.
The Libertarian candidate for president, Jo Jorgensen, and her running-mate, Spike Cohen came in third in Arkansas and third nationally. They received 13,133 votes in Arkansas and 1.9 million votes nationally (1.2 percent).
Independent candidate Kanye West and his running-mate, Michelle Tidball, finished fourth in the 2020 general election in Arkansas. West was only on the ballot in 12 states, and he finished fourth in nine of those states, fifth place in the other three. His total votes in those states came to 66,365.
