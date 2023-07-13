I assume Arkansas will again be part of the Super Tuesday Presidential Primary next year, which is scheduled for March 5, according to Election Central.

That means folks around here will need to be ready to file for office pretty soon, probably beginning in September for nonpartisan positions and November for any partisan elections next year.

Contact Steve Gillespie at news@newportindependent.com.

