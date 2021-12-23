The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award an estimated $23.4 million to Arkansas’s 65 airports from funding made available by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The money can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects. This is the first of five annual rounds of funding Arkansas airports will receive.
In Northeast Arkansas, the Jonesboro Municipal Airport will receive $763,000 in the first year of the Airport Infrastructure Grant program, one of three new aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Airports in Newport, Paragould, Walnut Ridge and Pocahontas were each allocated $159,000.
The law provides $15 billion over five years for this program. The FAA estimates the backlog of airport modernization and safety projects totals $43.6 billion.
In announcing the funding allocations, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg called the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law “a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build safer and more sustainable airports that connect individuals to jobs and communities to the world.”
